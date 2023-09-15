The Big Picture Angelina's paternity discovery sheds light on her past behavior, making it easier to understand but not excuse her actions.

Operation Meatball Stakeout successfully brings Jenni and Angelina together, but tensions arise again due to Mike's meddling.

The charcuterie party turns into a disaster when Mike reveals Angelina's negative comments, highlighting his role as the primary instigator.

Last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was all about healing, mending old wounds and acknowledging others. Viewers got to see a softer and more vulnerable side to Angelina, and it was easier to empathize with her because it was about a real issue. She found out that not only was her mother lying to her all her life, but that the man she thought was her father, is in fact not her father. The more she describes instances in her childhood, the more her adult behavior makes sense. Does it excuse her behavior? No. But it does make her antics make sense.

And then of course, there was Operation Meatball Stakeout, aka trick Jenni and Angelina into mending the fences. It was pretty hilarious to watch Nicole, Deena, and Sammi hiding in the car and fully eating their brunch during conversation. And their conversation was relatively good. They both agreed to leave the past behind them and start fresh. The second the Sammi and the Meatballs confirmed that things with the two of them were good again, they made their dramatic entrance, and had a lovely lunch. And things truly seemed to be better and off to a good start. When the entire gang heads to Atlantic City for Pauly's show, they all have a wonderful time. When Angelina shares her paternity discoveries with the crew, they are all incredibly supportive, especially Jenni, who spares many kind words for her, and Angelina was very appreciative of her support. All is well in the Jersey Shore family, but will it last? No, as seen in this week's episode.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ The Investigation and The Instigation

Lauren’s store opening is the next big event, and Mike is visibly bothered by the absence of the girls. They each had family things to deal with, while Sammi had to work at her own store. Angelina, however, did show up, and Mike takes notice and is appreciative of her presence. Angelina also takes notice that she’s the only one there, and talks about it loudly. It’s hilarious because Angelina is a single woman with all the time in the world, while everybody else (with the exception of Sammi) has kids. Now, while we don’t know how much notice they had about the event, if one works on the assumption that they did not get much notice, they have a lot going on. Kids are time consuming. They take over lives, and given that they already have filming requirements for the series, their partners probably need a break from time to time too. When it comes to people with kids, more grace needs to be given. But Angelina stands firm in her conviction that the girls are very bad people. She pretty much dogs them all at every possible moment she can, and refers to it as calling it like it is. What’s worse, her high horse loses its legs the second Deena shares the news that Angelina was well aware of the fact they were unable to make it that day. It isn’t until we learn that the true instigator is one, Mike the Situation. Yeah Angelina is messy, but Mike is a shady mess maker. A pot stirrer. He kind of set her up a little bit. She did say those things, but he could have kept his mouth shut. Mike is the gossipy church lady that constantly says, “you didn’t hear it from me”. In fact, he’s not The Situation anymore. He’s The Messy Church Lady.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ The Charcuterie Party

Mike, the Messy Church Lady, has laid the groundwork for a ruined charcuterie party. The girls are all happy and excited as they arrive at Nicole's shore house, because who doesn’t love charcuterie? Unfortunately for Angelina, all the other girls arrive first, and as they discuss how good things finally are, the bomb is dropped. Mike, the Messy Church Lady, told Jenni during a playdate with their kids about how Angelina was mouthing off during Lauren’s boutique opening. Naturally, she got angry, and shared this news with the other ladies before Angelina’s arrival. Angelina arrived to a literal lion's den, as the girls were quiet and awkward while she was happy. Sammi, who it should be noted, is not one to mess with, got right to the point. Soon all hell breaks loose, and this time, Angelina isn’t entirely in the wrong. She should not have spoken badly about the other girls, but it was Mike the Messy Church Lady who blabbed to Jenni about what she said. Angelina calls hoping Mike will clarify, but given that he is who he is, he played coy and undersold his reaction the day of the event. Things did not end well after that, and the party that was supposed to be a celebration ended terribly. And just in time for the crew’s next trip!

Additional Notes

