The Big Picture Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back with the gang navigating parenthood and old dynamics, but drama still arises thanks to Angelina.

Angelina starts a fight with Deena at the reunion, while Jenni stays still due to a tight dress. The core issue lies with Angelina's anger towards Jenni.

Mike and Lauren hope to avoid reunion drama at their home, but Angelina stirs the pot by texting Sammi, potentially setting up a reunion.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back, and it's back to the majority of the gang being, well, parents. Mike aka The Situation and his wife Lauren are preparing for the birth of their second child. Jenni aka JWoww, Nicole aka Snooki, and Deena are having a mommy day out discussing Angelina’s behavior after New Orleans. Angelina is overly sensitive to the questions Jenni asks, even though she was clearly doing what any friend would do. But Angelina is going to continue to be herself, and one of her toxic traits is picking and choosing adversaries based entirely on how she feels that day. Even if Pauly was the one yelling the facts about her sudden engagement to some dude she just met, she chooses to get mad at Jenni. Perhaps she’s an easier target for her ire? Whatever the case may be, the drama with the girls is never ending, primarily thanks to Angelina.

The ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Reunion Fallout

At the reunion, Angelina chose a new target, and that target was the most emotional one in the group: Deena. Angelina seemed like she was ready to start a fight after Deena advocated for herself, but any fan of the show knows she was just attempting to be intimidating. Jenni, who was technically the core of the issue that started the argument, had to stay still, and fans now know it was because her dress was too tight and didn’t want her chest exposed. (This is frankly hilarious because now her stoic face at the time makes absolute sense.) Angelina clearly did not have this information because she was livid that Jenni wasn’t getting more involved. JWoww of the old days would have definitely gotten up to fight regardless of a nip slip, but as mentioned before, they are moms now.

Mike and Lauren are hoping the reunion drama doesn’t come into their home, as they want to host a Pizza & See for their new daughter. (It’s like a Sip & See, but with pizza.) Vinny and Angelina are the first to arrive. Naturally, Angelina was immediately ready to talk about the reunion. Vinny calls her out for her double standard, but naturally she ignores that, too. After all, he’s not the one she wants to be mad at. Vinny doesn’t care about any of it, he just wants everyone to come together in support of the new baby. Mike also wants everybody to get along, so he decides to share the trip he “won in a sweepstakes” (MTV, any and everyone knows this was planned), and he wants to get the whole gang to go together.

The Foreshadowing of Ron & Sammi in 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Angelina is supposedly the one who set the wheels in motion, but again, MTV could have tried to make this seem a little less orchestrated. But for now, we’ll go along with the ruse. Angelina feels alone because she feels that the girls are all against her, so she comes up with the genius idea to text Sammi Sweetheart, which is a game changer for the whole show. For those of you who were too young to watch Jersey Shore when it first aired in 2009, Sammi was an original cast member of the show. Sammi is actually the reason a classic meme is alive and well to this day. You’ve probably seen the meme of a young Snooki typing at the computer, but it's what she’s typing that lives on in pop culture history. When the series began, Sammi and Ronnie were instantly drawn to each other, entering into a volatile relationship that involved a lot of fighting, crying, and sloppily making up drunkenly in the bar, until the fighting and crying started up again.

After a night in which Sammi went home crying, JWoww and Snooki witness Ronnie engaging in some unscrupulous activities, effectively cheating on her. The girls, believing in the sanctity of girl code while simultaneously not wanting to get involved, opt to leave an “anonymous note.” The note said, “The first night at bed when you left, Ron made out with 2 girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress's breasts. Also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth.”

While this note has also gone down in meme history, it was devastating for Sammi, leading to them breaking up. The drama from the series eventually led her to leave the series, while the others continued on. Now, Sammi’s coming back thanks to Angelina, and the episode begins cutting between their meeting, and the meeting between Ronnie and Mike. Ronnie has had a rough go of things (lots of drama with his ex and the mother of his child) so much so that he stopped to take a break for his mental health. This was such a good thing, as he seems much calmer and at peace than he has in the past. Given that this show was built on a foundation of toxic masculinity, seeing Ronnie bare his soul and even shedding some tears out of love and regret for his friends was so nice to see. It’s clear that Ronnie is taking ownership of his past behavior, and we love that for him. More of that, please!

The stigma of cisgender straight men thinking they aren’t supposed to cry and talk about their problems is truly problematic. It’s ultimately what led to Ronnie’s past actions, and now he seems much more grounded. Therapy is good and taking care of one’s mental health is so very important. Let’s say goodbye to toxic masculinity and hello to addressing problems head on in a healthy way! At any rate, the parallel editing between the two conversations was so obvious that even people who consistently failed English class can see the foreshadowing. Sammi is in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t in for some kind of reconciliation moment between the two. Will it be as explosive as the foreshadowing is making it seem it will be? Probably not. But we’ll just have to wait and see for more on Jersey Shore Family Vacation!