Angelina Pivarnick's villainous behavior continues to cause tension within the group, despite her attempts at vulnerability.

The show shines when focusing on the roommates' genuine friendships and personal milestones, such as weddings and new babies.

The roommates are confirmed to return for another round of family drama in season seven of the popular MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series renewal came in December last year, and People Magazine confirmed in an exclusive "sneak peek" that the new season will air on February 08, 2024. The renewal comes as no surprise as the latter half of season six brought high ratings with the return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. The season also featured an emotional reunion between the cast and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The return appearances of the two original cast members to the franchise certainly helped to increase viewership and gave the show some of the best ratings the network has seen in years.

Season six also featured plenty of petty drama and outrageous pranks by the usual Jersey Shore crew. Angelina Pivarnick continues to reign in her clueless villain era. Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D act as fun uncles, dropping into and out of the family drama while maintaining a playful energy. The meatball moms get messy, Mike "the Situation" Sorentino stirs the pot, and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley keeps everyone in line and on their toes.

The Return Of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Was Highly Anticipated

The return of Sammi "Sweetheart" was an exciting and nostalgic reveal for the second half of season six. The roommates had hoped for Sammi's return to the show since the squad got back together for the first family vacation. Even though Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese Buckner had each attempted to encourage Sammi to come back at different times, surprisingly, it was a DM from Angelina that spurred the sweetheart to make her first return appearance on the show in season six. The timing was right this time for Sammi, as she explained that she is finally in a place where she felt confident that returning to the series would be a positive choice. When talking about bringing her new man onto the show, she explains: "I kind of feel, like, complete. Because now I have my family back again that I've missed for all these years. And then I have this person in my life that is so supporting and uplifting, and now they're all meeting."

Angelina certainly had an ulterior motive for bringing Sammi to her first meeting with the meatballs since the contentious mid-season finale. The surprise of Sammi's return helped to smooth over what would otherwise have been a confrontational arrival in the Poconos for Angelina. Everyone decided to smooth over past arguments to keep the happy reunion vibes. Sammi provides a fresh perspective for the drama with Mike and Angelina that has continued to resurface throughout the years. As a semi-neutral party member who knows Mike's bad habits of stirring the pot, she is willing to give Angelina the benefit of the doubt when the other roommates might be less inclined to listen after years of Angelina talking about them behind their backs. The way that Sammi enters the Poconos vacation home, addresses past hurts and wrongdoings, and then instantly makes amends with everyone in the room was a masterclass in confrontation and resolution. Sammi has a refreshing and calm energy that helps to balance out the high-octane and explosive temperaments of some of the other cast. Angelina could certainly stand to learn a lesson from the resident sweetheart when it comes to resolving conflict with the cast.

Ronnie's eventual return has been hinted at throughout the season. Viewers learn through his conversations with Mike about his new life as he continues his sober lifestyle while being a full-time parent to his young daughter. Sammi's surprise return to the series may have delayed Ronni's planned return, but it certainly did not prevent messy Mike from arranging a surprise apology visit for Ronnie during the roommate's vacation at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida. Mike's own struggles with addiction and incarceration for tax evasion have taught him the value of sincere apologies for wrongdoing and the role of forgiveness for healing. Mike wanted to provide Ronnie with the same opportunity to express his regret about past behavior that he himself once had.

Sammi's presence on the vacation is therefore a cause for minor drama when Mike arranges for Ronnie's visit. However, a confrontation is easily avoided through the counsel of Mrs. Situation, Lauren Sorrentino. After taking Lauren's advice, Mike gave Sammi the heads-up about Ronnie's arrival, and though she had reservations about seeing Ronnie herself at the time, she ultimately agreed to let Mike handle the situation while she and her new boyfriend spent a day away from the resort. This enabled Ronnie to settle what business from the past he still felt pressing on his relationships with the rest of the roommates.

Ronnie's return to tell the roommates to their faces how sorry he had been for his past behavior was incredibly emotional. His surprise visit shifted the tone of the vacation and brought up deep feelings within the squad. Their genuine friendship with Ronnie over the years was rocked to the foundation by his domestic violence charges and addiction issues over the years. His appeal to the roommates at the end of season six did not end with a promise to return for full-time filming, but rather a request from the roommates for him to continue on his new positive path. However, the sneak peek for next season recently confirmed that the roomies will all be together again under one roof in season seven. Even Sammi now seems content to be filming with Ronnie. In the series reunion for season six, she pointed out that she feels that the other roommates maintaining a relationship with her ex-boyfriend won't affect her relationships with them anymore, stating that now he is simply "a co-worker that I just have to deal with."

Angelina Pivarnick Doesn't Know She Is The Villain Of 'Jersey Shore'

When she can keep her temper in check, Angelina has so much to offer the series. When she is not escalating petty arguments with her roomies, she has consistently demonstrated a softer side that is refreshingly vulnerable for reality TV. Angelina seems confused by her roommates' constant frustration with her speaking poorly about them behind their backs. Despite the habit seeming to arise from insecurities of not fitting in with the group, Angelina refuses to see that talking about their friends behind their backs makes her the villain of the series. She is masterful at flipping the responsibility for a confrontation onto others, but it would be nice to see the focus remain on her new romantic relationship, the search for her birth father, and repairing her friendships with the cast. Even if she thinks that she is simply speaking her "truth," the roommates are rightly fed up with hearing reports of Angela taking a small comment and spinning it into a full-blown feud.

After a whirlwind divorce from ex-husband Chris Larangeira, Angelina shocked the roomies in New Orleans by introducing a new Vinny to the crew on their family trip in the first half of season six. Not only did Vinny 2.0 show up ready to jump into the family dynamics, he also managed to high-jack OG Vinny's birthday celebration with a sudden surprise proposal to Angelina. Each of the roommates expressed some form of surprise at the speed the relationship was moving. However, Jenni's general inquisitiveness about the details of their relationship was enough to send Angelina into a spiral that once again affected her friendships with almost everyone in the group. Angelina has since stated that she and Vinny 2.0 are going to now take their relationship slow and enjoy their engagement. Despite Page Six reports of an incident where Angela called police to her home in August of 2023 after an altercation between the couple, the two are still engaged and seemingly set to film together next season. However, OG Vinny may need to watch his back as the resident Jersey Shore stripper. Angelina made an appearance in December 2023 at 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club to show off her skills on stage in a recently shared video.

Mike "The Situation" is certainly not innocent in Angelina's villain era. Both Mike and Angelina admitted that they had an agreement in place at one point to get into a staged social media feud, so it seems that both of them are equally committed to keeping the drama going in the family circle. Mike likes to make a distinction between "old sitch" and the squeaky clean "new sitch," who is all about positive aphorisms that fit nicely on a t-shirt stretched across a Guido chest. However, season six especially has seen a resurfacing of the "Snitch-uation" from past seasons of Jersey Shore. Mike has always enjoyed stirring the pot, especially if he can arrange a scenario where he riles up the roommates while keeping his hands clean. It was nice to see Sammi attempt to broker peace this season, because she knows as well as anyone how the "Snitch-uation" likes to insert himself into messy business while trying to appear innocent of stirring the pot.

The 'Jersey Shore' Roommates Share Genuine Friendships & Relationship Milestones

Beyond all the drama, the series is at its best when the roomies are sharing their genuine lives and relationship milestones. The show shares many of the features of the popular "share house" vacation format in reality TV, but viewers also see aspects of the roommates' daily lives during the down periods between vacations as well. Viewers see glimpses of Snooki's businesses, her podcast, her life as a cheer mom. Deena and her husband Chris Buckner are quite possibly the strongest relationship in reality TV - other than Vinny and Pauly, of course, who remain committed to their bromance, with the occasional sighting of Pauly's girlfriend Nikki Hall. Viewers also have yet to see the promised wedding between Jenni and fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello. Mike and Lauren welcomed to the world their son Romeo and daughter Mia Bella while filming the series. They also recently announced they are expecting baby number three. Season seven promises to continue showing viewers the highs and lows in the roommates' lives when all the Guidos and Guidettes are finally united again.

Catch up on previous seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Paramount+ and Hulu. Season seven will air on MTV on February 08, 2024.

