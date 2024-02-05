The cross-country adventure officially kicks off in Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! As all nine members of the OG cast embark on a nationwide road trip, the party gang revisits iconic locations before landing back at the original Seaside Heights house to reconnect with old friends. The journey kicks off with a wild ride to Las Vegas, where the gang parties their way through Sin City before heading back to the East Coast. As they celebrate milestones in Atlantic City and extend their summer stay at the Shore, the beloved cast relive their glory days together and reflect on their bittersweet party past.

This season promises to be unlike any other, with all nine original cast members filming together for the first time. Notably, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola makes her official debut, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returns as a main cast member after taking a hiatus to focus on himself. Brace yourselves for shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunion years in the making as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 unfolds with all-new drama.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, February 8th at 8/7c on MTV! In the meantime, check out all cast members below.

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio

Since the wild days of Jersey Shore, Pauly D, a.k.a. Paul DelVecchio, has been riding the DJ wave with his unmatched energy. In the past five years, he’s practically lived in the club scene, jet-setting across the country to spin his beats at different venues. While keeping a Vegas residence close to Ronnie, their hectic schedules made catch-up a luxury. In between his DJ gigs, Pauly found out he was a father himself to a girl named Amabella. Not just stopping at DJing, he initiated a hot chicken challenge in Nashville and, along with Mike and Vinny, orchestrated a peace-keeping retreat in Tucson.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, everyone’s beloved drunken guidette who made waves in the original series, has transformed into a responsible yet still funnily chaotic mom of two, Lorenzo and Giovanna. With her unforgettable personality, witty remarks, and distinctive style, Snooki has kept ties with her Jersey Shore confidante, Jwoww. When not passionately debating Taylor's ham vs. pork roll with Mike, Snooki’s got her sights set on expanding her retail empire to Nashville. The real question is, can Music City handle the meatball madness when the crew scouts the scene?

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Since the OG show wrapped up, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino faced legal troubles with tax evasion charges, anxiously awaiting his sentencing. Fast forward to the Miami reunion, and Mike proudly declared four years of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. Adding another feather to his cap, Mike penned a tell-all book with some jaw-dropping revelations about his life. Amidst the roomie drama, Mike gears up for a gender reveal unlike any other, one that just might top his previous antics. It’s official - the Situation is back, and the surprises just keep coming.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

A force to be reckoned with, Jenni “JWoww” Farley is the epitome of impulsive decisions and spontaneous partying. Known for her wild antics, JWoww lives up to her tough reputation. But despite her rough exterior, she’s also the go-to big sister with a softer side. JWoww recently tied the knot with Roger and welcomed two adorable children into the world, all while maintaining her friendship with Snooki. This season, things heat up for JWoww, and she’s bringing all the sass to the table.

Vinny Guadagnino

Since the Jersey Shore days, Vinny Guadagnino has made some big moves in his life. He bid farewell to his parent’s house, found himself a girlfriend, embraced the keto diet, and dedicated his life to fitness. But that’s not the surprising part. Vinny has donned the stripper mode once again, charming Chippendales audiences in both Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Vinny is back with a band, and this time, it’s not just about showing off his dance moves.

Deena Cortese

The self-proclaimed “blast in a glass”, Deena Cortese is the walking holiday you didn’t know you needed at Jersey Shore. Always on the lookout for fun and a good time, Deena ensures that the entertainment never stops. Post the original show, Deena exchanged her vows with her boyfriend Chris Buckner in 2017. Despite their ups and downs, Deena remains the ecstatic party-goer, eagerly anticipating any reunions with her roommates.

Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina Pivarnick, the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island”, brings her flair to her Jersey Shore pals once again. After a couple of fallouts and some convincing from Snooki, Deena, and Ronnie, Angelina has made amends with JWoww. But she’s not far from the drama. Angelia finds herself at odds with Sammi, with the chaos escalating through DMs and TikTok, making the situation messier than ever. If there’s one thing about Angeline, is that she’s always come prepared with a whirlwind of emotions and conflicts.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Making a surprise return in the back half of the sixth season, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reveals her life has taken a new turn. She’s ventured into entrepreneurship, opening her boutique on the Seaside boardwalk. In matters of the heart, Sammi has been in a two-year relationship with Justin May, who was a bouncer at Karma. Despite originally being absent from the reunion series, Sammi’s presence is frequently felt throughout the show. At one point in the series, Sam’s decision not to join the cast for the reunion season prompted Pauly to unleash his Prank War Champion skills. In classic Pauly style, he surprised the fam with the “Sam doll”, designed to fill in for the missing Sweetheart.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had his fair share of ups and downs, especially in the romance department. Initially known for his former on/off relationship with fellow castmate Sammi, Ronnie’s love life played out like a rollercoaster with numerous breakups and make-ups. After a final split in the five years following Jersey Shore, fueled by Ronnie’s infidelity, he found himself expecting his first child with Jen Harley.

