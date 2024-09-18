Get your hairsprays and tanning lotion - the Jersey Shore folks are getting for another round of their wild shenanigans. Part 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 continues to fistpump across Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City. But like any other family vacation, there’s always going to be some unwanted drama. In the first installment of this season, OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reunited with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for the first time in a long decade. From dancing their way through the neon lights of Sin City to feeling the sand on the coast, the gang attempts to relive their party days while juggling with the reality of engagements, heartbreaks, and parenthood.

A household name on MTV, these days, Jersey Shore might seem tame compared to today’s reality TV landscape. But back in the late ‘00s, the show took the world and tabloid websites by storm thanks to the cast’s explosiveness and their representation of“shore” culture (although the show was heavily scrutinized for the latter). Now all grown up and well into their 30s, some see their Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion as a little unnecessary since they’ve moved on beyond their old selves. But from the looks of it, these “guidos” and “guidettes”’ still know how to have a little, if not, a lot of fun.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Paul “Paul Dy” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Giancola. Here’s where you can catch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 Part 2.

Is 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 7 Part 2 Premiering on TV?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 Part 2 airs on MTV this Thursday, September 19th, at 8:00 pm ET.

Is 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 7 Part 2 Streaming Online?

The simple answer is no. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 Part 2 isn’t available on Paramount+. However, fans can catch up on Seasons 1-6 on the streaming platform. Those new to Paramount+ can opt for plans as low as $5.99 per month, with premium plans going up to $11.99 per month.

Can You Stream 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 7 Part 2 Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 Part 2 also doesn’t air outside of Paramount+. However, audiences can stream past seasons of the show on Hulu.

Watch the 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 7 Part 2 Trailer

Season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation wasted absolutely no second and quickly kicked things off in the house. From putting on their dancing shoes on expensive yachts to trying out a DNA test, there’s never a dull day when you’re with this notorious fam.

This season, Angelina struggles to deal with her newfound feelings as she reunites with her biological father for the first time, all while dealing with the return of Sammi. Deena decides it's time to step back from her family vacation planning duties and delegate her responsibilities to her fellow meatball. Jenni’s scheming up some extra spicy plans, and it’s not just the hot chicken challenge she’s going to take part in.

Mike (a.k.a. The Situation) has one huge reason to be proud of himself: he recently published a new book about his life battling addiction and goes on tour to promote it. The oh-so-entrepreneur Nicole is planning to expand her retail empire to Nashville. Pauly’s still DJ-ing from one city to another. Ronnie, who’s recently made amends with the crew, is ready to join the family trip, not without awkwardly butting heads with his ex Sammi.

Sammi might have ignored Ronnie last season, but she’s looking to make it up this time. Vinny’s stripping career is going off the charts, even wowing the Chippendales crowds in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Where to Stream Other ‘Jersey Shore’ Shows

‘Jersey Shore’

Can’t watch the spin-off without catching up on the OG series. Jersey Shore follows eight housemates as they make their mark in Jersey Shore by working and partying in the area. With the summer heat in full power, these eight guidos and guidettes stand out from the crowd thanks to their louder-than-life personalities and their over-enthusiasm. But things aren’t always so smooth sailing in the household. With a bunch of fiery personalities living under the same roof, there’s always a catty argument or a fistfight in every one of these episodes. Pushing the limits of what reality TV can do, Jersey Shore has also inspired its international counterparts, notably Geordie Shore and The Valleys.

‘Snooki & Jwoww’

Fan favorites Snooki and JWoww are branching out of the shore and making a name for themselves. Snooki & Jwoww enter a new chapter in their lives as they become roommates in New Jersey. In true shore fashion, the two have the time of their lives hopping from one party to another, spending no nights sober, and hooking up with the hottest guys in town. But reality quickly hits them when Snooki reveals that she’s pregnant. If that’s not enough, as the show progresses, Jenni soon learns that she’s about to become a mom as well. But their nights of unfiltered debauchery and scheming are far from over. Although the two later on begin to enjoy the calmness of their quiet nights at home, if there’s a party somewhere, chances are, they’ll be there.

‘Floribama Shore’

If anybody knows how to party, it’s the people of Florida (and to a certain extent, Alabama!). Floribama Shore lives up to its name. Set against the Florida Panhandle, a stretch of beach that covers the coastline from Alabama through the northwestern part of Florida, certain areas of this beach have been the epicenter for spring break party locations in the south. Eight carefree young adults spend every waking minute frolicking at the bay, completely isolated from the bleakness of the real world. But the sweet taste of youthful independence gets bitter when the crew faces mounting tension, from bad breakups to backstabbing betrayals. With the air hot and heavy, there’s only so much drama the beaches could handle.

