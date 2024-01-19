The Big Picture After six seasons, it might be time for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to come to an end.

The spin-off show has lost its entertainment factor and become repetitive with staged drama.

Sammi's return and the reunion of all nine original cast members may make for a fitting end to the show.

It has been nearly six years since the Jersey Shore cast first reunited to film the spin-off show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. When the show first premiered, fans were ecstatic to see their favorite, crazy roommates all back together again. Now, as they approach the seventh season of the show, it may be time for the cast to say goodbye to the show once and for all.

All the original Jersey Shore cast members were approached with the opportunity to reunite and film the spin-off show in 2017. Nearly all the roomies jumped on the opportunity except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Best remembered for her toxic on-again-off-again relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Sammi did not want to risk being put in any awkward situations by filming alongside him once again so many years later. While fans were upset to learn Sammi would not be a part of the new show, they were also shocked to see Angelina Pivarnick make a comeback and stick around. Angelina was one of the first eight roommates on Jersey Shore; however, she was only in a few episodes of the first season before leaving the shore house. She later returned for season 2, which was filmed in Miami, where she ultimately did the same thing yet again. After her second exit, Angelina did not appear on the show again. The show has grown stale, and it's better to end on a semi-high note than to overstay its welcome.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

It's Time For 'Jersey Shore' to Call It Quits

After nearly 15 years on air, it might be time for Jersey Shore to officially end its legendary reign on television. When the spin-off show first aired, it was not surprising that it was much different than the original show. The cast was no longer living in a shore house together where they were being filmed 24/7. Instead, they only spent a few days, or even sometimes just a few hours, together at a time. Additionally, the entire cast was in a different stage of their life than they were during the original show. Some were married with kids of their own. Others have grown their own individual careers and even started their own businesses. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was even sober and getting ready to settle down with his now wife Lauren Sorrentino. Despite all of these changes, fans were still happy to watch the cast be together again.

One of the biggest changes from the original show to the spin-off show is the break of the fourth wall. Throughout all six seasons of Jersey Shore, the cast never broke the fourth wall, meaning, they never spoke directly to the cameras. The only time they would speak to the cameras was in their confessionals. Now, on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the fourth wall is always broken. Although it can be comical at times, it takes away from the authenticity of the show because it implies the cast is simply putting on an act for the cameras.

While the show was initially exciting to watch, and even a bit nostalgic, it has since lost that excitement. Over time, the spin-off show has lost its entertainment factor. It has also become quite repetitive. Each season is nearly the same, as some type of big fight breaks out among the group, which is then drawn out for nearly the entire season before ultimately being resolved. Additionally, the drama that does take place on the show feels much more staged than that of the original series. The majority of this drama is much more petty and, at times, pointless. Unfortunately, it is hard to tell if this is the producers’ fault or the doings of Angelina, who is typically the root of the drama. Because the cast is no longer filming together 24/7, their gatherings are always planned. Whether it be a trip, a dinner, or a simple get-together at one of their houses. There have been numerous parts of the show where many of the cast members just do not seem interested in being a part of whatever it is they are doing that day.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola's Return to 'Jersey Shore' Provides Closure

There has always been something missing throughout all the seasons of the show. That was the presence of Sammi. Last year, after Ronnie had stepped away from filming for the show for quite some time, Sammi agreed to make her long awaited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut. In doing so, that void was finally filled. The show was missing her for the first five seasons. This was the first time in some time the show was once again genuinely exciting. When the news broke that Sammi was returning, it was assumed it would only be temporary; however, she had agreed to be a part of season 7 as well.

This upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be like no other as all nine original cast members will be filming for the first time. In addition to Sammi making her debut, Ronnie is set to finally return to filming after taking a few years off to focus on himself. While it is unclear how the true reunion will play out, this might make for an easy end to the show. Because Deena Cortese replaced Angelina in the original show and this will be the first time Sammi and Ronnie will be together on the spin-off show, this will be the first time ever that all nine cast members are together filming for the show. Although this can either end good or bad, it could make for the perfect end to the show's legendary reign on television. It is unknown if this would ever happen again if the show were in fact to get renewed for an eighth season. So why not end on a special note?

It is unclear if season 7 will be the last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation or if the cast will return for yet another. All good things must come to an end at some point and this might be the time for the Jersey Shore cast to officially say goodbye for good. Until then, fans can tune in to the brand-new season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8pm EST on MTV. All seasons of Jersey Shore are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.