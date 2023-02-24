MTV's Jersey Shore got its humble start in 2009. The concept was simple: eight seven guidos living in Danny Merk’s Seaside Heights, New Jersey home, working in his T-shirt shop, and partying along the Jersey Shore all summer long. What SallyAnn Salsano didn’t know was that she had struck reality TV gold. Jersey Shore may have had trouble winning advertisers over, but they had it where it counted — viewership.

Salsano, the creator and head of 495 Productions, has since spawned multiple Jersey Shore spinoffs, including the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Ironically, Jersey Shore was never supposed to be — the MTV series was initially slated for a spot on VH1 and thought of as a reality competition show. The working title? America’s Biggest Guido. Even after Jersey Shore came to be what it would become, the show wasn't all that promising to those advertisers who considered the cast's use of the term “guido” offensive. Then there was the punch Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to the face, but we'll get to that.

Regardless of the initial hurdles Jersey Shore had to jump over, almost 15 years later, the cast and series remain a relevant part of pop culture. What is it about these self-proclaimed guidos and guidettes that keep fans coming back for more? Additionally, how long can the Jersey Shore spark last? The answer lies in how much the cast is willing to give us.

The Heart of 'Jersey Shore' Keeps Pumping

To be clear, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation does not have the same viewership Jersey Shore once did. Still, in any given week, you’ll see the stars of the MTV reality series posting screenshots of the ratings with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation topping the charts. That’s because, while they might be smaller in numbers, there’s still an audience interested in what the cast of Jersey Shore is doing. That same audience is willing to tune in to new episodes of JSFV, no matter how carefully orchestrated their family vacations have become.

Gone are the days of watching “Snooki” get punched in the face at a bar. But back in 2009, that physical assault did wonders for Jersey Shore. Not only was the punch a controversial moment in reality TV history. The assault actually helped Polizzi secure her place in the house. As she has explained in a story time post on YouTube, getting punched in the face allowed her roommates to rally around her and ultimately demonstrate that they cared. Leading up to the punch, “Snooki” admittedly felt like an outsider in the house after coming in the first day drunk and ready to take shots. But after Brad Ferro hit “Snooki" at Beachcomber, the cast of Jersey Shore rose to the occasion and defended their “Meatball.” From then on out, it was the Jersey Shore crew against the world boardwalk.

Putting the Reality in Reality TV

While the punch was doing wonders for Polizzi’s connections in the house, some viewers were concerned about what was acceptable to show on television. Eventually, the series edited the punch out, though you can still find the clip online. Some viewers were offended by the level of violence MTV was willing to show. But for others, the moment was raw and cathartic because, unfortunately, physical abuse is part of many people’s lives.

Showing the assault was by no means a celebration of it. Instead, “Snooki’s” punch shone a light on the issue. The punch became a springboard for the kind of content fans would come to crave. It opened the floodgates for what the reality series would showcase in future episodes of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s toxic relationship in the original series to his physical altercations with Jen Harley in the spinoff series, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s tax fraud trial, and Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage and divorce, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation never turned the cameras off when things got tough. And that’s the main reason the show has withstood the test of time.

The cast of Jersey Shore decided to make reality TV their full-time job. Sure, they’re compensated handsomely for it and afforded opportunities to make money in other ways as a result. But at the end of the day, allowing camera crews into their homes to film some of the most intimate parts of their lives is part of the deal, which can get ugly sometimes.

Party On, 'Jersey Shore'

Even during the early days of Jersey Shore, when getting obtusely drunk was the casts’ primary purpose, the most exciting parts of the show came out of their most intimate moments — Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s breakup with Tom Lippolis; later, her divorce from Roger Mathews; Vinny Guadagnino’s anxiety. Through those hard times, the cast rallied around one another because they were family at the end of the day. An unlikely family, but a family nonetheless. And that’s what Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has become. A celebration of that unlikely family.

Today, the cast of Jersey Shore continues to pull back the curtain on all the good, bad, and ugly things that happen to them. Lauren Sorrentino shared details about the miscarriage she suffered before getting pregnant with her firstborn, Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Then there's Angelina’s personal life, which has been a focus of the reality show since Season 3 of JSFV. From the drama spawned out of the speech given by her Jersey Shore bridesmaids at her November 2019 wedding to her marital struggles and ultimate divorce from Chris Larangeira, Angelina’s life has been the subject of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a while. At times, that has caused issues with her roommates. But at the end of the day, the cast of Jersey Shore always finds a way to make living, working, and playing together pan out.

After all these years, the cast is still willing to pull back the curtain on their lives and take all the heat that comes with it — because there will always be Jersey Shore haters. However, if Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hopes to continue, the cast must continue putting up with those haters. Moreover, they'll have to continue the trend of allowing fans into their lives. As the original Jersey Shore proved all those years ago, there’s no better way to captivate an audience than allowing a camera crew to capture the unscripted parts of life.