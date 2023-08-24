The Big Picture Sammi's toxic relationship with Ronnie kept her away from the Jersey Shore franchise, but she is back now and fans are excited.

Miscommunications within the group caused confusion, leading to strained friendships and Sammi's absence from previous seasons.

With Ronnie potentially joining the vacation, there is uncertainty about whether Sammi will stick around or if their reunion will result in explosive drama.

Sammi’s return to the Jersey Shore franchise has been an exciting moment for fans who have been around over the past 15 years. But why did she stay away so long? She recently shared that it was primarily due to her toxic relationship with Ronnie, but was ultimately sustained thanks to miscommunications within the group. Looking back at everything that’s happened, will she stick around, or is this merely a brief visit?

‘Jersey Shore’ First Years On the Shore

Image via MTV

Picture it: Jersey, 2009. A young crew of oddly nicknamed partiers is chosen for a new reality series on MTV. When the OG Jersey Shore crew first descended upon the Shore house, they were young, dumb, and ready for some fun. Hell-bent on partying, getting wasted, and hooking up, the OG crew provided the sloppy entertainment that many people love to hate. In the midst of the group, however, a love connection was made; and that was between Sammi “The Sweetheart” and Ronnie. The, “Sweetest b--ch you’ll ever meet” and the muscle-bound Guido hit it off instantly, and before long they became a couple in the Shore house. The honeymoon ended pretty quickly for these two, primarily due to a bartender’s blend of alcohol-fueled fights and cheating. In fact, it was almost certain that any night the gang went out to party, Sammi would be somewhere in the bar crying within an hour.

Their relationship was a volatile one, and at the season one reunion, they broke up. However, upon their return to the Shore house for another summer of fun, the couple reunited, leading to more fights and more tears for Sammi. Shortly after they were reunited, Snooki and JWoww (now known as Nicole and Jenni) see Ronnie cheating on Sammi after she left the bar early one evening. In a piece of the most glorious reality television to date, the two write an anonymous note to Sammi, letting her know of Ron’s infidelity. Because of the anonymous nature of the note, Sammi gets angry, and upon finding out who wrote the note, there was a rift created between Sammi and JWoww. In the following season, however, Sammi learns that there was truth to the note, and gets so angry that she punches Ronnie in the face. In spite of this and other terrible behaviors, the two continued to break up and get back together in their whirling dervish of a relationship. When the original series came to an end in 2012, Sammi and Ronnie were still together and looking forward to a life together.

RELATED: Jersey Shore Family Vacation Episode 19 Recap: Code Word Lasagna

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Why Sammi Didn’t Return

Image via MTV

Obviously, things did not work out for the couple, and in 2014 Ronnie announced that they had broken up. When the crew came together again for the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi, very noticeably, was not there. She issued a personal statement on her social media, sharing, “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.” Her statement led to some confusion within the group, with Jenni feeling like Sammi was referring to all of them as the “toxic situation”. Soon those once close friendships crumbled due to misunderstandings and poor communications. Thanks to her recent return to the series, fans now understand that she was simply not in the emotional place to be around Ronnie. And given the legal woes he’s had over the years, her desire to be far away from him was understandable.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Will Sammi Stick Around?

Image via MTV

Things, as of right now, are all hunky-dory for the crew now that Sammi is back. However, we know that Mike did invite Ronnie to join them on the trip. There has been a lot of foreshadowing regarding the impending reunion between Sammi and Ronnie, will it be as explosive as we think it will be? Hopefully not, for both their sakes. Ronnie seems to be in a healthy and healing emotional space, and we certainly want that to continue for him. Sammi is happy to be with friends again for now, but when Ronnie does show up to the vacation, that might change pretty quickly. The best possible outcome is that they are able to mend old wounds and become friends moving forward. The worst possible outcome is that they have a massive fight, and Sammi becomes so uncomfortable that she leaves the series for good.

Here’s hoping things go well!