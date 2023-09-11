The Big Picture Jessa Duggar and her husband are expecting their fifth child after suffering a miscarriage last year. They are excited about their "rainbow baby."

The Duggar family's positive news is still overshadowed by their brother's controversy, and it reminds us of the decline of the family.

Despite the controversy, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to Jessa and Ben as their family continues to grow.

The Duggar family brought us their very large family and they've kept us entertained since. Well, the family that started off with 19 Kids & Coutning on TLC is the gift that keeps on giving. The Duggar family is growing yet again, this time with Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald. The couple announced they are going to be welcoming their fifth child together. Their expansion was chronicled on the spinoff, Counting On.

The family came into the news negatively when news broke about Josh Duggar. The uber-Christian family has always stood by God's will to let them have as many kids as possible but Duggar and Seewald have been opening up about their stance on birth control, children, and the future of their family.

Duggar posted the news of her fifth child in a YouTube video where she talked about a miscarriage she suffered previously.

“After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news, that our rainbow baby is on the way,” Duggar said in the video. “We could not be more excited.” The new baby joins siblings Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern. The video itself is dated as of April 2023 and there is no other information about the baby or when Duggar is due.

This news comes near the same time as Duggar's sister Jill Duggar is promoting her book Counting the Cost, and talking about her tense relationship with her family, including her parents James Robert "Jim Bob" Duggar and Michelle Duggar.

Happiness is Overshadowed by the Duggar Controversies

Any news of the Duggar family is instantly connected to their brother Josh Duggar's child porn scandal. Many siblings have opted to distance themselves from the situation in its entirety, as well as their strict religion. Things were made even more prominent with the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The four-part docuseries is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.