The Big Picture Jessa Seewald praises her mother on Mother's Day but does not agree with Michelle Duggar's parenting style.

Seewald defends her parenting decisions, stating she does not follow her mother's buddy system for older siblings raising younger ones.

Responses to Seewald's post include criticism of Michelle Duggar's parenting and the Duggar family's dynamics, highlighting a division in fan opinions.

Jessa Seewald hasn't always had the best relationship with her family. Becoming famous as one of the Duggar children on 19 Kids & Counting, Seewald is doing her own thing when it comes to her children, but she still used Mother's Day to talk about her own mother and share love for Michelle Duggar in a Facebook post online. Responses to the post were not entirely positive though, with many fans criticizing Duggar's parenting style and calling out her son, Josh Duggar, who is currently in jail on one count of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The comments on Seewald's post included things like “Didn’t your mom harbor a child molester? Not exactly a shining example" and when someone wrote “Your mother was a terrible example [of motherhood],” Seewald took to defending Duggar and pushed back at the commenter. “I beg to differ,” Seewald wrote in response. “She is the godliest woman I know. I’ve never met a more patient, gentle or genuinely loving human being.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Release Date June 2, 2023 Cast Jill Duggar , Josh Duggar , Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar Seasons 1

Jessa Is Not Repeating Mother's Parenting Style

Seewald took it further and wrote about how much she loved her mother and how she hopes that her own children will look at her the same way as she raises five kids of her own with husband Ben Seewald. “I love her more than any other woman I know, and I only hope I can be half the mother to my own kids as she was to me,” Seewald wrote. That doesn't mean that she agrees with her mother's parenting style.

On the show, fans criticized the Duggar family for how they had their older kids helping raise the younger kids. Calling it a buddy, the older siblings would often be in charge of the younger kids and make sure they did their homework, ate, brushed their teeth, and it was genuinely things that parents typically double check with their children. When Seewald posted a picture of her children together, many wondered if she was doing the same buddy system with her five children, but she pushed back at the idea.

“Did you have any little siblings and if so, did you ever want to hold them? George’s siblings are not his mom and I don’t give them any mothering responsibilities that are rightfully mine,” Seewald responded to the concern. So, while she did praise Duggar for how she was as a mother, it doesn't seem like Seewald is doing the same thing. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is available for streaming on Prime Video. Watch on Prime Video