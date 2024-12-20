Today saw the long-awaited launch of the trailer for James Gunn's Superman, introducing everyone to David Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the best boy Krypto, and, of course, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It's the first time many of these characters have been seen in live-action since Zack Snyder's Justice League, though for Hoult, it was a chance to correct what many fans saw as a big mistake. The big boss of Lex Corp was previously played by Jesse Eisenberg beginning in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he wasn't exactly well received in the role. While the film itself was widely eviscerated by critics and viewers alike, the Oscar nominee was singled out with especially harsh criticism for a portrayal of the character that felt far off from how Luthor is typically portrayed.

In a recent interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Eisenberg finally opened up about how the negative reception affected him after the film. At the time of Batman v. Superman's release, he was a staunch defender of his Luthor. Snyder's vision was a younger version of the iconic villain, albeit one with still plenty of hatred in his heart for Superman. Taking on a more jittery, maniacal Lex, in Eisenberg's eyes, was a boon that would help make his iteration one of the more memorable takes on the character. He's also mentioned the "All-Star Superman" comics in the past as inspiration.

However, while he still looks back on the villainous role fondly, it didn't do wonders for his career. "I was in this Batman movie and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received. I’ve never said this before, and it’s kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public," he said on the podcast. Getting panned for a poor performance in such a high-profile blockbuster, which, itself, was widely panned despite a $874 million box office, stung far more than any of his other maligned performances, as he continued "I’ve been in poorly received things that just don’t see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows. But this was so public, and I don’t read notices or reviews or movie press or anything, so I was unaware of how poorly it was received.”

Jesse Eisenberg Is Still Thriving Despite 'Batman v. Superman'

Such a reception in the biggest role of his career thus far may have been devastating for Eisenberg, but things have mostly been looking up of late for the star. This year saw him direct and star in A Real Pain, which is seen as a genuine awards season contender. On the horizon, he's also set to reappear as J. Daniel Atlas in Now You See Me 3. Filming has wrapped on the heist film as of November and Eisenberg hasn't contained his excitement about what fans will soon see. It's set to hit theaters next year on November 14.

As for Lex Luthor, there's still much to be seen about how Hoult will handle the character. The Nosferatu star is looking bald and beautiful for the occasion, but looks aren't all he has on his side. Gunn has previously called this iteration one of his favorite characters in his new DCU with Peter Safran. While speaking at a panel hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub after the trailer's debut, Hoult teased that his Lex will be "smart and ruthless," to outmaneuver the Man of Steel, but also an understandable champion of sorts for humanity, saying:

“But there’s also something about this character, hopefully, from my standpoint, where even though you perhaps don’t agree with his process, there’s an element where you can understand, on some levels, where he’s coming from and why what he’s pushing as his ideology is, perhaps, better for humanity.”

Hoult's Lex Luthor can be seen in Gunn's Superman in theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, Eisenberg's latest feature, A Real Pain, will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on December 31 and physically on February 4.