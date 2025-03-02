Jesse Eisenberg's filmography highlights his abilities as a versatile actor. While he might be most known for lovably awkward sidekicks and protagonists, he continues to showcase his range, particularly in independent dramas and massive franchises. This allows him to successfully create characters with a lot of depth, who have stories that are worth investing in. Eisenberg has a particular brand of charm that translates to each character he creates.

So many of Eisenberg's movies highlight his ability to play characters who would otherwise be difficult to relate to. Some movies, like Roger Dodger, demonstrate Eisenberg's ability to play relatable characters against the backdrop of complex issues. Other movies, like Sasquatch Sunset, highlight Eisenberg's ability to bring humanity to characters who aren't quite human. The best Jesse Eisenberg movies feature him taking risks with the characters he plays.

10 'Café Society' (2016)

Directed by Woody Allen

Café Society is a romantic comedy that follows a young man, Bobby Dorfman (Eisenberg), who moves to Hollywood in the 1930s to work for his uncle, who's a talent agent. When Bobby meets his uncle's secretary, Vonnie (Kristen Stewart), he falls in love. While Vonnie initially rejects Bobby because she's married, the two eventually begin dating. Their relationship is made more complicated by the fact that Vonnie had previously been dating Bobby's uncle, Phil (Steve Carell).

In Café Society, Eisenberg highlights his ability to create a charming, if occasionally awkward, character. This love story is a complicated one, but Eisenberg handles this with care. Eisenberg plays Bobby as someone who is looking for connection, especially after completely uprooting his life. This makes Bobby much more relatable, even when he is at his most flawed. Café Society also spotlights Eisenberg's ability to elevate his co-stars' performances.