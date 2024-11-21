Jesse Eisenberg is booked and busy. Deadline reports that the artist is set to write and direct an upcoming musical film. The project will tell the story of a woman without experience who ends up joining the cast of a local production. The director of the play will push the character towards exploring her artistic potential, making the woman fall in love with theater in the process. Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming production. The announcement comes after Jesse Eisenberg's schedule was cleared up due to the release of other projects.

Before signing on to star in the upcoming musical directed by Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Moore worked on her role as Ingrid Parker in The Room Next Door. The drama will be the first movie directed by Pedro Almodóvar to feature English as its main language. The movie will receive a wide release in the United States early next year. When it comes to Paul Giamatti, the actor continues to receive praise for his performance as Paul Hunham in last year's The Holdovers. The recent drama was nominated in five different categories at this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Jesse Eisenberg is currently enjoying one of the most productive periods of his career. The artist has signed on to direct a musical, but he's still focused on the release of his latest directorial effort, A Real Pain. The acclaimed drama features Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin playing a pair of cousins who have to embark on a trip to Poland after the loss of their grandmother. A Real Pain is currently playing in theaters, giving audiences a taste of Jesse Eisenberg's talent as a director.

What's Next for Jesse Eisenberg?

The upcoming musical movie starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti is only one of the projects Jesse Eisenberg is currently working on. The actor will return as Danny Atlas in Now You See Me 3, the sequel that will bring the franchise back to the big screen almost a decade after the previous installment. Ruben Fleischer directed the highly-anticipated movie. Jesse Eisenberg was also seen earlier this year in Sasquatch Sunset. The fantasy drama directed by Nathan and David Zellner premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The future looks bright for Jesse Eisenberg, as the charismatic actor dedicates the current stage of his career to his directorial efforts.

A release date for the upcoming musical directed by Jesse Eisenberg hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.