Filming recently wrapped for the third installment of the Now You See Me films, but Lionsgate is yet to pull the ribbon on the plot details as it remains under wraps. Be that as it may, we can rest assured that the Four Horsemen will treat us to another magical heist adventure with star, Jesse Eisenberg’s recent words hinting at a thrilling spectacle. The actor who plays Danny Atlas, one of the movie’s major characters, recently teased his experience during filming and there are reasons to believe that our expectations will be matched if not surpassed.

Eisenberg recently pulled up at the BFI London Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, A Real Pain. During his chat with reporters, the actor was asked about the upcoming heist thriller, and he was kind enough to spare a few details. Audiences know that the Now You See Me films feature an abundance of card tricks and the threequel will be no different. As Eisenberg reveals, he sustained a finger injury, apparently from fumbling with a lot of cards. "We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything," the actor told Total Films. "And the movie is really astounding. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer. This is my fourth movie with him."

While the Oscar nominee was careful not to give away any spoilers, his positive words about the entire filmmaking process is clear indication that the final product is just as entertaining. He continued; "Every day we walk onto set and pinch ourselves because the set pieces, the magic, the ensemble, it's really, truly miraculous." The ensemble from the first 2013 film return to reprise their roles including Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Lizzy Caplan. Also, Daniel Radcliffe who debuted in the second film released in 2019, will return as tech prodigy Walter Mabry.

'Now You See Me 3' Is Releasing 9 Years After The Sequel

Development for Now You See Me 3 began in 2015 even before the release of the sequel, but somehow, the movie wandered into development hell. Naming a writer in Seth Grahame-Smith in 2020 seemed like great progress, but the movie had a creative shakeup to endure, as Eric Warren Singer was brought on to replace Grahame-Smith in 2022 and Ruben Fleischer was announced as the director. Filming wrapped in September, but audiences will have to wait for another year as the film is scheduled for a theatrical release next fall on November 14, 2025.

In addition to the returning ensemble, Now You See Me 3 will feature some fresh faces, including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike. While never a favorite of critics, the Now You See Me films have been a hit among audiences and Lionsgate will be hoping things remain that way. Click here to read our quick guide on everything about Now You See Me 3.