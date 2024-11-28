With the recent wide release of A Real Pain, an indie film from Disney's Searchlight Pictures — directed, written, and starring Jesse Eisenberg, it's worth taking a look back at one of the more forgotten gems in his filmography. While most people know of Eisenberg from films like The Social Network and Zombieland, he's also starred in a number of indie darlings. Whether it be Sasquatch Sunset or one of his directorial efforts, such as the A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, Eisenberg is no stranger to small films. It goes without question that one of his best indie endeavors has been the 2019 Riley Stearns movie, The Art of Self-Defense.

What Is The Art of Self-Defense About?

Riley Stearns' follow-up to 2014's Faults and predecessor to 2022's Dual is a black comedy about karate. A timid accountant, Casey (played by Eisenberg), is assaulted by a motorcycle gang and decides to take up karate as a means of learning self-defense. Casey joins a dojo, led by the charismatic "Sensei," played by Alessandro Nivola, and quickly becomes obsessed with improving at the sport. He moves his way up the belt levels with his sights set on black, and along the way gains interest in the dismissed female student Anna, played by Imogen Poots.

What makes the film so memorable, though, are the themes and presentation of this videogame-esque story. Instead of being a Karate Kid-like personal journey of growth and acceptance, the film quickly devolves into a hellish, dryly comedic outing, with abuse coming to our protagonist in the form of physical and emotional damage. Stearns successfully balances deeply upsetting and violent tones but finds the humor and fun in the sport of karate. It's been compared to Fight Club in its "cautionary tale" playing of events, with touches of Taika Waititi and Martin McDonagh sprinkled throughout, and containing stellar performances from all of the ensemble, but especially Eisenberg.

What Makes Eisenberg So Great in the Art of Self-Defense?

Jesse Eisenberg has occasionally been criticized for always playing the timid, fast-talking, anxiety-ridden character in movies, but with this role, he subverts that trope and, in turn, the audience's expectations of him. Casey is certainly not your typical hero, and Eisenberg does an expert job with this quirky character portrayal. The audience is immediately thrown into watching Casey experience something horrible, and the film's premise is about watching him pick himself back up... but at what cost?

Nivola, in this film, brings a cult-leader-style energy to his role, and Eisenberg is often subservient to his sensei's commands, though he ends up, via his performance, bringing so much depth and autonomy to the character; it's an arc that's astonishing to behold. Considering the journey Casey goes on, what could've been a very daunting shift in tone for the film is expertly performed by Eisenberg, who gives one of the best turns of his career here, executing an almost Hereditary-esque ending without coming off as trite or corny.

If you watched A Real Pain and are interested in checking out more from Eisenberg, The Art of Self-Defense is one you might not have seen but absolutely worth a watch. His performance is unlike anything seen from him thus far in his career, as he plays into the archetypes we've seen from him before, but with the notions of timidity and anxiety, he molds it into something only he could've brought to the role. His sensibilities help make this black comedy shine above the rest.

The Art of Self-Defense is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

