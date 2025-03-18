Given that the likelihood of two identical siblings both becoming actors is relatively slim, it is often that films revolving around twins will cast one actor in dual roles. Whether it's Robert Pattinson’s wild performance in Mickey 17 or Lindsay Lohan’s heartwarming turn in The Parent Trap, the notion of one talented performer getting to act against themselves can be a fun storytelling device. That being said, having one actor play two roles is often done for the sake of storytelling convenience, as this technique is used to represent an aspect of reality. However, Jesse Eisenberg played opposite himself in the thrilling science fiction mystery The Double, which took a darkly comedic look at the notion of doppelgangers.

What Is ‘The Double’ About?