Jesse Lally is currently starring in Season 1 of The Valley on Bravo and while his marriage to Michelle Lally is falling apart on the reality series, that isn't stopping him from talking about his former Hollywood connections. The real estate mogul used to be a model in New York and it led to him landing some big gigs, like starring in a commercial opposite Anna Nicole Smith which apparently led to a friendship between the two. The commercial was for a dietary supplement and had Lally and Smith rolling around on the beach and in the water altogether. It resulted in a friendship between the two.

Lally was on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen when he brought up the two. “I met her,” he told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “[We] did a photoshoot for TrimSpa in Miami, and we remained friends for, like, a year and a half.” Lally has also, in the past, posted pictures of himself with Smith on Instagram. He posted a throwback Thursday back in 2013 writing "TBT keeping it classy with Anna Nicole Smith" and posed in a picture with the two of them in bathrobes together with their tongues hanging out.

The photo shoot for TrimSpa that Lally was talking about was part of Smith's work with the company. She was a spokesperson for them from 2003 until her death in 2007 and the two were clearly close enough to remain friends but Lally didn't share anything further than talking about their friendship and this picture. Other stars have flexed their connections to celebrities in the past, namely Scheana Shay talking about her "relationship" with John Mayer.

Scheana Shay Has Her Own Hollywood Connection

While Lally made it clear that he was friends with Smith, Vanderpump Rules star Shay used her time on television to talk about previously dating Mayer. Mayer has since reportedly said that it wasn't true but Shay has doubled down on it on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “I’m sure John doesn’t love being a story line on Vanderpump Rules, but where did he deny this?” she said. “When I looked at the article, it looks like they just kind of made this up.”

Lally just said that he was friends with Smith but still, it is giving the name-dropping tendencies of Shay (and Lally has had his moments in his first Bravo season on The Valley). But he at least joins a long line of Bravoelebrities who bring up who they know who are famous.

The Valley can be streamed on Peacock.

