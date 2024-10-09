Chicago P.D. fans knew Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead for the first ten seasons of the law enforcement drama. He exited the show in the tenth season as his character left the unit and the country. However, Lee Soffer will pop up in another show by Chicago P.D. producer Dick Wolf. The move seems almost lateral, even though his new character is a boss for FBI: International's Fly Team. The actor talked to Screen Rant about why he decided to take the new role. He revealed the opportunity was too good to pass up, since he had worked with Wolf and FBI: International's showrunner Matt Olmstead before. Olmstead served as the showrunner for Chicago P.D. for five seasons. Lee Soffer talked about the new role, saying,

"Dick Wolf doesn't make bad TV. He's kind of got the market cornered, and when the opportunity came up, it was obviously Wolf and Matt Olmstead, who wrote the beginning of [Chicago] P.D., who was the showrunner originally for the first five seasons of Chicago P.D. And so I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be awesome. I get to carve out a new character with Matt. I get to travel to Budapest.' There's so much cool in this gig."

Jesse Lee Soffer Joins 'FBI: International.'

The actor will not reprise his Chicago P.D. character. He plays Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, who arrives in Budapest while chasing a tourism robbery crew. He is described as having "impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." Wes replaces Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forester, who disappeared in the previous season. Luke Kleintank had played Forrester for three seasons before departing from the show.

Wes appears in the season premiere episode "A Leader, Not a Tourist," which kicks off in Los Angeles. The episode's official logline below tees up the beginning of his journey with the Fly Team. A sneak peek of the character teases someone different from Forrester. Lee Soffer described the character saying, "he sort of flies by the seat of his pants, has a really carefree attitude about it, and he's just going to do his thing. He's a lot of fun,"

"The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas."

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood as Andre Rains, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson. Jay Hayden has been revealed as a guest star set to appear later in the season as Tyler Booth.

Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up past seasons on Peacock.

