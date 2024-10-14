Two years after his last appearance on Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer is back on another police procedural series, FBI: International, which will return with its fourth season on October 15. As fans know, Soffer joined the cast of Chicago P.D. in June 2013 as Det. Jay Halstead before the show premiered in January 2014. In August 2022, it was announced that Season 10 would be his last, and he made a final appearance in October 2022 in the season’s third episode.

Speaking of his character in FBI: International, it was announced back in June that Soffer would join the team for Season 4 as a new series regular after replacing Luke Kleintank, who played Scott Forrester. The Chicago P.D. alum is to play Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. With this new gig, which sees the brilliant actor return to the Dick Wolf Televisual Universe, he couldn't help but compare the character with Chicago P.D.'s Jay Halstead, emphasizing their vast differences. He said to TVLine:

“They’re definitely very different, especially [compared to] Jay when I was exiting the show, and he was a very dark, very heavy character. With a lot of baggage. He had really been put through the wringer, was very brooding, and needed to go find himself. You can lose yourself when you’re close to Voight on Chicago P.D. Wes, meanwhile, is kind of a free bird. He’s doing his own thing. He’s a little unaffected, and just enjoying being himself. He’s good at his job, and he likes it — though he’s a little unconventional.”

Jesse Lee Soffer Teases Wes Mitchell's Background

FBI: International is the second spin-off from Wolf's drama FBI and the third series in the FBI franchise. It launched on September 21, 2021, with a full season being ordered in October 2021. Considering the show’s upcoming season arriving in a bit, Soffer teased what his character is like, particularly his background. When asked what viewers will learn about FBI: International’s Wes (Soffer), the TV star said:

“Wes is an ex-LAPD officer. He did that for a while before becoming an FBI agent, so he likes to kind of do things his own way, he’s not always by the book. He doesn’t always follow procedure, which Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), obviously, gets pretty frustrated with, so they have to navigate that relationship. Also, Wes grew up in the foster system in L.A. and ended up adopted by a police officer, and that’s why Wes becomes a cop.”

FBI: International Season 4 will arrive on October 15. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

