For 10 seasons, Chicago P.D. fans came to know and love Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. The character and the actor, however, exited the show in the tenth season, with Halstead leaving the Intelligence Unit and departing the country altogether. Chicago P.D. and the One Chicago universe is the brainchild of producer Dick Wolf, and not long after, Lee Soffer resurfaced in another universe created by Wolf. Lee Soffer took on the role of Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, the boss of FBI: International's Fly Team. Since leaving Chicago P.D., Lee Soffer has not returned to the One Chicago universe in any guise.

The final episode of Chicago P.D. which showed Jay Halstead aired in October 2022, but there remain fans of the NBC procedural who wouldn't mind the former detective paying the Unit a visit. Speaking to TVLine recently, Soffer discussed the possibility of reprising his role of Jay Halstead. While making it clear that he has no inside information to share. The actor asserts that he doesn't believe his role as Wes Mitchell precludes him from returning as Jay Halstead. He said:

"You know, that’s a really smart question. I didn’t ask, but I imagine that [my FBI: International role] doesn’t preclude that. I would hope that it doesn’t, because, obviously, Wolf is such a huge production company with so many shows, and I feel very fortunate to get to play two main characters on two of those shows. So never say never!"

Besides the brilliance with which Soffer portrayed his role as Jay Halstead, the character becoming a fan favorite was helped by the highly appreciated power couple, Halstead and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). However, the way their story ended was far from ideal, with Spiridakos departing Chicago P.D. a season after Soffer. "I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it,” Spiridakos said, with a new challenge being the reason behind her decision. Given the open-ended nature of their respective departures, and the split of their characters, a reunion remains possible.

What Are the Differences Between a Cop and an FBI Agent?

Soffer joined FBI: International in Season 4 which premiered earlier this year. The actor took over the reins of running the Fly Team from original cast member Luke Kleintank, who played Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester. Wes has already had to make some tricky calls since arriving in Budapest, but so far, they all seem to have paid off. Discussing the differences between Jay and Wes, Lee Soffer previously revealed that the FBI agent had a lighter side as compared to the cop in Chicago P.D., saying:

“They’re definitely very different, especially [compared to] Jay when I was exiting the show, and he was a very dark, very heavy character. With a lot of baggage. He had really been put through the wringer, was very brooding, and needed to go find himself. You can lose yourself when you’re close to Voight on Chicago P.D. Wes, meanwhile, is kind of a free bird. He’s doing his own thing. He’s a little unaffected, and just enjoying being himself. He’s good at his job, and he likes it — though he’s a little unconventional.”

