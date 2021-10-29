Jesse Plemons is perhaps the busiest actor in Hollywood right now. Fresh off of his sinister turns in Judas and the Black Messiah and Jungle Cruise earlier this year, the Dallas actor is popping up this weekend for a much more sympathetic role in Scott Cooper’s horror thriller Antlers as Sheriff Paul Meadows, the caring brother of Keri Russell’s emotionally damaged protagonist. Plemons is lining up a potential awards play this Oscar season for Jane Champion’s presumed frontrunner The Power of the Dog, and within the next year he’ll be the lead of both the next $200 million Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and the HBO crime series Love and Death (already renewed for a second season).

Plemons has a versatility within the roles he tackles, and he’s frequently willing to step into smaller roles just to work alongside talented filmmakers. Even if he only appears in a few key scenes, the chance to appear in a film from Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen Frears, or Adam McKay is an enriching experience for a young actor. Plemons’s more central characters were largely relegated to television ahead of his recent surge, as he was a fan favorite on Friday Night Lights before his villainous run on Breaking Bad and Emmy-nominated work in Fargo.

However, Plemons indicated that as diverse as his talents were picking up character roles, he could carry a film as well. He had his first lead film role in former Saturday Night Live writer Chris Kelly’s indie dramedy Other People, which presented him with a challenging task; the semi-autobiographical work centers on a gruelling year within Kelly’s life in which the recently unemployed writer returns to his hometown following a devastating breakup. The Kelly stand-in David Mulcahey returns to care for his mother Joanne (Molly Shannon) as she struggles with Leiomyosarcoma, and faces the homophobic attitudes of his father Norman (Bradley Whitford).

Image via Vertical Entertainment

RELATED: Jesse Plemons Speaks to Bees in 'Jungle Cruise' and We Need to Talk About It

It’s a demanding emotional performance that required Plemons to work within Kelly’s distinct brand of humor; he’s a sharply comedic writer who nonetheless is telling his own story with emotional earnestness. Despite earning a respectful initial response, Other People sadly didn’t make a huge splash after its debut at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. However, when looking back at the career of one of the generation’s most exciting young actors, Other People clearly stands among his best and most essential work.

It's far from a traditional leading man role, but one Plemons seamlessly slipped into given his years as a character actor. Kelly announces his unique tone within the opening moments, in which a fast-forward revealing Joanne’s passing and the immediate reactions of her mourning immediate family is interrupted by an awkward phone call. It’s a messy situation that's heartbreaking and darkly amusing, and Plemons excels within that exact awkward energy.

Plemons had to realistically depict the realities of working within sketch comedy, as not only was he portraying a former SNL writer, but performing alongside a supporting cast of many inherently comedic performers. He hones in on the pressures that David faces to live up to the expectations of being a “funny guy;” returning to Sacramento, he’s met with former friends and colleagues who playfully mock his years in the Big Apple. Plemons captures the burden that these remarks have, as he’s already doubting his own abilities as a writer after losing his job. Given everything in his personal life, he’s feeling less funny than ever.

Plemons is also tasked with sharing a two-hander with Molly Shannon, who is giving the performance of her career. Shannon is an industry veteran and shares Plemons’s ability to invent a character on a moment’s notice and pop within an ensemble. It shouldn’t be a surprise that someone of Shannon’s caliber (whose work extends far beyond her notable run on SNL) could deliver such a heart-wrenching turn, but slowly watching a woman full of poignant insights gradually lose her ability to function is even more devastating given the humorous slant Shannon instills within the early moments.

Plemons is able to keep up with Shannon’s energy. In one of the opening moments the two are caught in the midst of an awkward dinner party, and the spitfire exchange of shady remarks between the two is an impressive battle of wits. Although David is the comedy writer of the two, ironically it's his mother who finds the humor in a situation that he can only see through a cynic’s point of view. It's integral to his growth as a character, as David sees his mother’s ability to embrace “otherness” through a positive perspective, a trait she retains throughout her unimaginable pain.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

David has always had a more open relationship with his mother than anyone else in his immediate family; he’s honest and playful with his two younger sisters Alexandra (Maude Apatow) and Rebeccah (Madisen Beaty), but given their youth and his own clashes with their father, his mother has been the most integral part of his homecoming experience. Her failing health isn’t just heartbreaking on its own, but it steals much of the inherent warmth that living in a familiar environment would generally have. Without that maternal grace, he’s left to recount more painful memories; recounting his recent breakup with his boyfriend Paul (Zack Woods), he’s left to remember the year he spent masking his sexuality from his father.

Plemons works through the difficult conversations with his father, which contain hurtful phrases so specific that they’re clearly lifted from real conversations Kelly had. After refusing to enter Paul’s apartment, Norman suggests to his son that he’s always willing to “debate” his sexuality with him, and Plemons responds with the rightful indignation. Even if he’s dealt with a lifetime of casually cruel remarks, his father’s ignorance can still surprise him, and Whitford’s understated performance makes Plemons’s outburst even more effective. Whitford is articulate in avoiding any real discussions about his son’s relationships, and Plemons earns this pent-up moment of exasperated frustration.

It’s exciting to see Plemons rise through the ranks of Hollywood given the range he’s shown within his filmography, as leading roles have been long warranted. Other People was a terrific kickoff to this chapter within his career, and Kelly’s highly personal, reflective film doesn’t deserve to be lost within a sea of forgotten Sundance titles.

KEEP READING: Netflix Nabs Hitchcockian Thriller 'Windfall' Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons

Pierce Brosnan to Star as 'Fast Charlie' in Phillip Noyce's Hitman Thriller Fast Charlie is a vengeful mob fixer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email