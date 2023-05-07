Before earning a much-deserved Oscar nod for The Power of the Dog back in 2022, American actor Jesse Plemons was already an established talent in the industry. In fact, he has starred in a couple of TV shows that are of great quality that many people love — and it’s time that other people also know of his works and how he has contributed to the shows he has starred in.

Jesse Plemons’ Early Start and His Films

Image via Netflix

Plemons got his start when he was still a child, specifically starring in commercials and some other small jobs. He proceeded to book small roles here and there, such as Varsity Blues (1999) and Children on Their Birthdays (2002). Throughout the years, he has been adding more projects to his growing résumé, and more and more people are taking notice of his potential as an actor — may it be as a comedy or drama actor. He can do it all, really. Who could ever forget about his Frito Lay moment in Game Night and his performance in I’m Thinking of Ending Things?

Besides venturing into films, Plemons was already building a solid résumé in TV. The actor had guest roles in shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, among many others. Not everyone can break out of this rhythm, but Plemons is one of those who did, and successfully, at that.

RELATED: Remember When Kristen Wiig, Seth Rogen, & Jesse Plemons Were in an Alien Comedy?

Some of Jesse Plemon’s Iconic TV Shows and Roles

Image via HBO

In 2006, Plemons starred in the American sports drama Friday Night Lights. This TV show by Peter Berg follows a high school football team situated in the tight-knit fictional community of Dillon and addresses several contemporary issues ranging from racism to substance use. Plemons is part of a pretty stacked cast such as Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton. Here, the actor plays a guy named Landry, better known as the best friend of Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford). While his arc was a surprise to many, with him killing a man who attempted to sexually harass Tyra (played by Adrianne Palicki) — which comes during the height of the 2007-2008 WGA strike — his performance here was praised, and it is essentially his breakthrough role. He managed to become more than just the comic relief he was originally written as.

Moving on to another star-studded TV drama, Fargo, this black comedy anthology has been running for four seasons, with the fifth one set to release this year. Plemons specifically appears in the second season as Ed Blumquist, the husband of beautician Peggy Blumquist (played by his off-screen wife, Oscar-nominee Kirsten Dunst). Ed helps Peggy in covering up her hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of Rye Gerhardt (Kieran Culkin). Like Friday Night Lights, this dark comedy further proves Plemon’s versatility as an actor. He knows how to balance the rather grim and violent elements of this story with the right amount of comedy.

For another dark show — which seems to be a pattern for Plemons — we have Black Mirror. Plemons appears in the fourth season, which is the first season that has a mostly American cast. In the Season 4 episode, "USS Callister," Plemons plays a reclusive programmer Robert Daly who co-founds a popular online game. Despite the success of the game, he struggles with being recognized by his co-workers. He takes this bitterness out in a simulation space adventure game. While this is not suspicious nor abnormal, what does make it creepy is that he uses his co-workers’ DNA to create clones who are submissive to him. This role is a bit more serious and morbid than the aforementioned shows, but Plemons certainly commands the episode as the primary character. It turns out, he’s good at playing the villain, too!

Of course, who could forget about his performance in the hit crime drama series Breaking Bad and its movie sequel El Camino? Here, Plemons plays Todd Alquist — the nephew of Jack Welker or Uncle Jack (Michael Bowen) who is essentially a white supremacist. Because of Todd’s gig as a meth cook, he has connections with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in terms of them working together in their business manufacturing drugs. Todd appeared in the show in Season 5, which is quite a late introduction. Nevertheless, despite being in only a couple of episodes, Plemons further proves his acting range. And when he takes on the main role in El Camino, there’s no point in arguing otherwise. His role as a neo-Nazi and just an overall criminal lets audiences see what Plemons is capable of, thus making this role one of the most notable ones throughout his years as an actor. He impressively — yet unsurprisingly — managed to hold his own in a cast of greats which is an incredible feat. Because even though Todd is a sociopath — he just doesn’t care at all, really — how the audience is completely engaged in the character, no matter how messed up he is, is a testament to Plemons.

Last — but not least — is his most recent TV project, Love & Death. Based on a true story, this HBO series follows seemingly put-together housewife Candy (Elizabeth Olsen) and her affair with Allan (Plemons). But when Allan's wife is found brutally murdered by an axe, people start to suspect foul play, particularly from Candy. While the show is still ongoing, we can already tell that this is yet another remarkable performance by Plemons. And while this show was met with mixed reviews, many commend Olsen and Plemon’s performances and their ability to carry the true crime drama.

Introducing Jesse Plemons, King of Quality TV

Clearly, Plemons has starred in many quality TV shows that a lot of people know and love. Most, if not all the mentioned shows are critically acclaimed. It also helps that he’s a naturally incredible actor in all sorts of genres. So, it’s really not farfetched to say that he is the King of Quality TV. Give him a role, and he’ll most likely devour it. Whether he’s playing a hilarious or creepy character, what’s sure to be true is that he knows what he’s doing, and it’s the reason why he’s one of the greatest actors today.

Plemons can be seen next in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon which is expected to release in cinemas in later 2023.