Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley on When They Asked Charlie Kaufman to Explain the Script

With Charlie Kaufman’s new movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley about making the movie. During the interview, they talked about what it was really like to collaborate with Kaufman, how his work allows for each viewer to have their own interpretation of the material, if they asked Kaufman to explain the story, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, the story is based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel of the same name and follows an unnamed woman (Buckley) as she accompanies her boyfriend, Jake (Plemons), on a trip back to his childhood home to meet his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). Trust me, there is a lot more to this movie than what I just wrote and after you’ve finished watching you’ll definitely want to talk to someone about it.



Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley:

How they both worked on the FX Series Fargo in different seasons.

What was it like collaborating with Charlie Kaufman?

How Kaufman’s work allows for each viewer to have their own interpretation.

Did they ask Kaufman to explain anything?

Have they ever wished they could reshoot the first two days on a movie?

I'm Thinking of Ending Things synopsis and recent trailer:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is directed and written by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). Inspired by Iain Reid’s bestselling namesake novel.