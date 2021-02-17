In a move that cannot possibly be profitable for Frito Lay but nonetheless remains extremely exciting, Jesse Plemons has landed the lead role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. According to a THR report, the casting is a shake-up on a few levels. For one, Plemons is stepping into the main character position previously occupied by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who will remain in the film in a secondary role. Secondly, Plemons reportedly signed on to Killers of the Flower Moon despite another major offer, to lead Jordan Peele's new untitled thriller starring Keke Palmer.

Plemons will play the role of Tom White, an FBI agent investigating a series of brutal murders with the Osage Nation of Oklahoma. DiCaprio will now play nephew to Robert De Niro as a rancher, while Lily Gladstone fills out the cast as Ernest Burkhart, an Osage married to DiCaprio's character. Eric Roth wrote the script, based on a bestselling non-fiction book by David Grann.

Killers marks Plemons' second time working for Scorsese after Netflix's The Irishman, but really his first leading role after years and years as a straight-up scene-stealing supporting player. The actor first broke out on TV as part of the small-town football drama Friday Night Lights, followed by a chilling antagonist role on Breaking Bad. More recently he co-starred in the Steven Spielberg drama The Post and surprise hit comedy Game Night, as well as Judas and the Black Messiah, which hit HBO Max just last week.

Scorsese, in between advocating for the future of cinema, has had a heck of a time bringing Killers of the Flower Moon to life. Originally set up at Paramount, the film's budget quickly ballooned to a reported $185 million after Oklahoma tax cuts, which led to the studio shopping around. Killers was eventually snatched up by Apple TV+, where it'll debut alongside the streamer's originals like Cherry and On the Rocks.

