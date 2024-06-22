The Big Picture Jesse Plemons' performance in The Master as Val raises doubts about the cult leader, adding a crucial layer to the story.

In any discussion based on the greatest actors of all time, names like Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, and Gregory Peck are bound to be brought up. These are all stars known for playing lead roles, and generally receiving top billing on whatever prestigious projects they were attached to. However, there’s certainly a case to be made that an actor like Philip Seymour Hoffman deserves to have his name in the conversion. Hoffman was a true chameleon, as he would take on a multitude of parts that ranged dramatically in terms of size and genre. One of Hoffman’s greatest performances to date was as the sinister cult leader Lancaster Dodd in Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, in which he co-stars opposite a young Jesse Plemons.

Plemons wasn’t necessarily an unknown when he was cast in Anderson’s masterpiece. In addition to delivering a fan-favorite performance as Landry Clarke on the critically acclaimed NBC drama series Friday Night Lights, Plemons had popped up in supporting roles in comedies like Observe and Report and Paul. However, getting to star opposite a living legend led Plemons to have one of the most successful careers of any young actor. Following Hoffman’s tragic death in 2014, Plemons seemed to take his place as the greatest character actor of his generation.

What Is 'The Master' About?’

The Master is an analysis of the rise of a cult religious movement in the United States in the aftermath of World War II. While not specific in its references, there are strong allusions to the rise of the Church of Scientology and its enigmatic founder, L. Ron Hubbard. The film’s Hubbard stand-in is Hoffman’s Lancaster Dodd, a charismatic philosopher who leads a mysterious movement known as “the Cause.” While Dodd’s motivations are kept a closely guarded secret, he and his wife Peggy (Amy Adams) decide to prey on easily susceptible young men to get them involved in the movement. Dodd is fascinated by the military veteran Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix) and begins indoctrinating him into the cult.

Although The Master is primarily told from Freddie’s perspective, Plemons has a very important role as Dodd’s son, Val. After Freddie begins to grow increasingly enthusiastic about his role in “the Cause,” he begins getting invited to more of the Dodd family’s public gatherings, in which they attempt to socially engage with their members. Plemons does a great job of showing how unique, and potentially upsetting, the family dynamics really are. Dodd is obsessed with being loved, yet never takes the time to commend any of his underlings, particularly Val. Val is caught in a tough position, where he must answer to Dodd as both his father and his leader.

Plemons is essential in kick-starting the conflict of the story, as Val is the first character who begins to raise doubts about Dodd’s knowledge and plan. While Freddie takes every word Dodd says to be entirely truthful and sincere, Val knows from personal experience that his father is prone to bending the truth if it best suits him. A sequence when Val admits that his father is “making things up as he goes along” strikes a chord with Freddie, allowing Phoenix to give one of the best performances of his career. If Phoenix’s performance shows the dangers of obsession, Plemons’ work identifies the consequences of paternal negligence.

Jesse Plemons Is a Scene-Stealer in 'The Master'

The Master was showered with praise upon its debut, earning Hoffman, Phoenix, and Adams all Academy Award nominations for their performances. In a film that also manages to sneak in interesting supporting roles from future Oscar winners Laura Dern and Rami Malek, Plemons manages to be the scene stealer who voices the same concerns that the audiences may have had. As with all of Anderson’s films with Hoffman, The Master is deeply committed to getting invested in the characters’ warped headspace. This made it all the more necessary to have a character like Val who could point out how inherently ridiculous the entire notion of “The Cause” really is. The Master is a very bleak film with some truly haunting moments, but Plemons ensures that it's not entirely a humorless experience. He also manages to be the one character the viewer might relate to; he’s simply a neglected child who realizes he will never be seen as an equal in his father’s eyes.

Plemons also manages to channel Hoffman’s mannerisms, making the family connection feel more realistic. Although Val doesn’t have the same vindictive demeanor that his father does, Plemons’ somewhat disheveled, jovial performance sparks comparisons with Hoffman’s work in films like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Almost Famous, and Boogie Nights. Although the scenes that they actually share are few and far between, Hoffman and Plemons perfectly convey the awkward father-son relationship. It wouldn’t be the last time that Plemons played opposite an all-time great actor, as he would go on to portray Al Pacino’s son in The Irishman.

Is Jesse Plemons the Philip Seymour Hoffman of This Generation?

Close

The Master kicked off a new era of Plemons’ career in which he began collaborating with some of the finest directors working today. Like Hoffman, the size of the role didn’t matter to Plemons if it meant that he got to work with Steven Spielberg, Stephen Frears, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alex Garland, Charlie Kaufman, or Vince Gilligan. Plemons proved that being a character actor was an asset; not only did it give his career more longevity, but it meant that he was more emboldened to take risks and make idiosyncratic choices. Hoffman was the type of actor who could elevate any film, and even walked away from unsuccessful projects with an interesting performance. Based on Plemons’ work thus far, it appears that he is headed down a similar trajectory.

