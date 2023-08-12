Jesse Stone is a far cry from Thomas Magnum. With over five decades in the business, Tom Selleck stepped into another career-defining role as the titular character in the made-for-TV movie franchise Jesse Stone. The series is based on the characters of a 21-book crime novel series by Robert B. Parker. For over a decade, Selleck stepped into the shoes of a brooding, weathered police chief with a past of his own. Premiering primarily on CBS and rerunning on Hallmark Channel, these TV movies were a hit with audiences.

The series features an excellent supporting cast, including Viola Davis, Kathy Baker, Kohl Sudduth, William Devane, and much more over the course of nine films. Selleck served as an executive producer and also earned writing credits on six of the installments. IMDb's reviewers shared their votes and ranked the crime dramas, some narrowly outranking the other by vote count.

9 'Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Donning the Paradise Badge for half a decade, Selleck remained dedicated to delivering top-tier performances as Jesse Stone. The Paradise Police Department has undergone some changes, and Jesse is far from enjoying his involuntary retirement. With the new chief making waves with the staff and town politics, Jesse investigates the death of a young friend.

Innocents Lost saw a directorial change as Dick Lowry took the helm from series regular Robert Harmon. Perhaps the change in leadership sparked a change in tone and ending cliffhangers. IMDb's reviewers felt this entry in the Jesse Stone archive was sup-par compared to the preceding films.

8 'Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Coming out of his involuntary retirement, Jesse investigates the death of the divisive police chief who replaced him. This time, Jesse is left to his own devices as his loyal comrades Luther "Suitcase" (Kohl Sudduth) and Rose (Kathy Baker) quit, finding other jobs instead of working under any other chief other than Jesse. The case hits home for everyone in Paradise as the former chief and another officer were blown up in their squad car, the killer making it look like an accident.

This would be the last Jesse Stone movie to air on CBS. Despite lacking the usual levels of suspense and mystery, Benefit of the Doubtheld its own with IMDb's voters. It's not a fan favorite, but does lean heavily on audiences having seen the prior installments to truly understand the case.

7 'Jesse Stone: Thin Ice' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

There's never a dull moment for Jesse Stone and his investigations. While on an authorized stakeout in Boston, Jesse and Captain Healy (Stephen McHattie) are shot. As they recover, Jesse considers reopening a missing child's case after a mysterious letter from Paradise sends the child's mother to Jesse. She's determined he isn't dead.

Audiences appreciated Jesse's "bad cop" flair in solving mysteries, making him one of TV's most iconic detectives. Thin Ice garnered mixed reviews from IMDb's voters, with some believing it's the weakest of the series and others believing it's a middle-of-the-road as it departed slightly from the flow of the prior films.

6 'Jesse Stone: Sea Change' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This installment focuses on the demons of the past—not only Jesse's but also some of Paradise's questionable unsolved cases. It's no secret that Jesse is fond of the drink and has an overactive mind. When his psychiatrist recommends he keep himself busy to avoid his vices, Jesse begins looking into unsolved cases from before his time in Paradise, including a bank teller's murder and an alleged rape case.

This fourth installment hones in on Jesse's vices, including his continuing phone conversations with his ex. As audiences have become familiar with Jesse, Sea Change provided a little column A with the attention paid to character backstory development, and column B while still maintaining the mystery crime thematic elements that enticed viewers to begin with.

5 'Jesse Stone: Stone Cold' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

In the first of the nine installments, TV movie fans were introduced to the weathered Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone. The serene small town of Paradise, Massachusetts, is rocked following a series of murders that appear to be the work of a serial killer. Jesse's years of experience aid as he puts the puzzle pieces together to catch the killer.

Selleck's first outing as the titular character proved successful. IMDb's voters recognized the production value tier they were getting with a TV movie, but were still entertained by another solid drama performance from the veteran actor. The positive reaction from CBS audiences cleared the path for subsequent films.

4 'Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Fully invested in the role, Selleck added a writing credit on top of the producing and acting involvement in the franchise. In 2006's second installment, Jesse investigates a mysterious death after the body of a pregnant high school student is found by the lake. With a second case on his plate, Jesse also sets his sights on a habitual domestic violence suspect.

Jesse's personal life starts to interweave more in Death in Paradise. Fans witness their favorite lone-wolf police officer begin dating and seeking mental health advice. As Selleck settled into the character, audiences believe Jesse Stone and Tom Selleck are one and the same. The acting is seamless and spot-on, continuing that way for the entirety of the franchise.

3 'Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

After a three-year hiatus, Selleck returned to Jesse Stone for the ninth time. This time, Jesse, now retired, is asked to consult on an unsolved murder case in Boston where the suspected serial killer is already behind bars; however, Jesse believes the murder is still out there. While things seem to be settled in Paradise, Jesse's attention is also drawn to a wayward teen.

Lost in Paradise was the first Jesse Stone movie to premiere on Hallmark Channel. Audiences were thrilled to see Selleck return to the role, taking a break from his other crime drama role on Blue Bloods.Nominated for one Primetime Emmy, this is currently the final installment in the franchise—although Selleck announced a tenth installment is currently in development.

2 'Jesse Stone: No Remorse' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

In the perfect crime drama storm, Paradise PD is divided as they try to solve multiple cases. When the town council suspends Jesse, he heads to Boston to work with his friend Captain Healy tracking a serial killer who leaves almost no trace of evidence behind. Meanwhile, Rose and Suitcase handle a case of their own with a convenience store robbery and murder.

No Remorse is a standout installment in the franchise with its ensemble performances, great writing, and commitment to drama over action. Voters were enthralled with the winning combination of elements from its production value to another stellar Selleck performance.

1 'Jesse Stone: Night Passage' (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

It's the sequel that's actually a prequel. In this installment, viewers travel back to Jesse Stone's first arrival in the sleepy town of Paradise after relocating from L.A. As Jesse settles into his new role as police chief, he begins to unravel mysteries that some of the town's residents would rather leave unsolved.

Where the Jesse Stone series succeeds is in its ability to focus on tone and atmosphere versus relying on standard cop action sequences. Selleck plays the brooding role well in his return to the character. The backstory prequel served the franchise well and earned enough viewership to continue the story.

