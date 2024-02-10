The Big Picture The Jesse Stone made-for-TV movies, starring Tom Selleck, were surprisingly popular and beat out other shows in ratings.

Despite straying from the original books, Selleck nailed his role as Jesse Stone and was praised by the author himself.

While the movies attracted an older demographic, CBS stopped making them due to a decrease in viewership, but Selleck hopes to make more in the future.

It's not often that made-for-TV movies are actually good enough to warrant a sequel, let alone a plethora of them. Sure, the Hallmark Channel may be known for its recurring movie series, but that's not exactly true for prime-time networks like CBS. Yet, for nearly a decade, that's exactly what former Magnum P.I. and current Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and CBS did with their live-action adaptation of the popular Jesse Stone detective novels written originally by Robert B. Parker. And believe it or not, these TV movies beat out some of your favorites in the ratings game.

What Are the Jesse Stone Movies About?

The Jesse Stone movies star Tom Selleck as the titular hero, a Paradise City Police Chief who investigates the strange criminal happenings around his local Californian town. Of course, each case is a bit different, and every one of them has its own sudden twists and turns meant to keep us guessing. At the beginning of the made-for-TV movie series, Jesse Stone closely followed the original Robert B. Parker books it was based on, with Stone Cold, Night Passage, Death in Paradise, and Sea Change being direct adaptations of the original works. But the longer the Tom Selleck-helmed series continued, the more the story strayed from the original books.

By the fifth film, subtitled Thin Ice, Selleck had secured for himself a "Story By" credit, and he and author Michael Brandman — the first to take over the Jesse Stone novels following Parker's death in 2010 — began writing each installment from No Remorse (not to be confused with the Tom Clancy novel, Without Remorse) onward. But despite the massive shift in the narrative from directly adapting Parker's mysteries to generating original ones of their own, the Jesse Stone movies got the titular character right at every turn. Well, except his age, of course. Selleck's performance as Stone is arguably the biggest reason fans flock to these made-for-TV crime dramas, and even the author agreed that he's the perfect man for the job.

"As you may know, Tom Selleck has been nominated for an Emmy Award this year for his role as Jesse Stone in the recent Sea Change," Parker wrote on his website back in 2007. "No one deserves it more. Tom nails the character." Sadly, Selleck didn't win that year (though he'd won decades earlier for Magnum P.I.), but he continued to care deeply about the character and played him well until his most recent appearance in 2015's Lost in Paradise, the ninth and thus far final Jesse Stone production. At least, the last one thus far.

Jesse Stone Movies Have Impressive Ratings

But how well could these movies really do on television? Well, believe it or not, Variety once reported that the Jesse Stone moviesaveraged around 15 million viewers. But what's even more interesting are the folks who religiously watch Selleck's detective dramas: the 55 and older crowd. Additionally, the 2011 installment, Innocents Lost, beat out Dancing With the Stars and ABC's hit drama series, Castle, according to Times-Herald Record. The 2012 film, Benefit of the Doubt, likewise won out over programs seeking the younger demographic, most notably the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. That was even with a lower average of 13.05 million viewers compared to previous Jesse Stone outings. That's right, music awards, competition shows, and even Nathan Fillion were no match for Selleck's Jesse Stone.

But despite Benefit of the Doubt's ratings (not to mention critical) success, CBS stopped making Jesse Stone films after the eighth installment failed to rake in the 15 million viewers they'd hoped. Despite the film's ratings dipping a little during the second out, the network was hoping to attract the younger crowd and seemed entirely uninterested in the older Jesse Stone audience. So when the ninth film, Lost in Paradise, came around, Selleck and director Robert Harmon (who directed every installment but Innocents Lost) migrated to the Hallmark Channel (yes, really) where they continued the story. "Just about anywhere I go, people come up to me and ask 'When can I see the next Jesse Stone?'" Selleck told Deadline. "Thanks to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, I can happily say it’s coming soon."

But when Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise premiered in October 2015, it didn't even break the top 50 in ratings. How much of this is because of the quality of the film (which was well-received by both audiences and critics) and how much was because of its new home on the Hallmark Channel is certainly up for debate, though the multi-year break in between movies didn't help either. Without CBS's marketing machine behind Selleck's cop drama, it makes sense that it might not do as well as, say, Selleck's long-running series Blue Bloods. "Hallmark bought two movies," Selleck told The Wall Street Journal ahead of Lost in Paradise's premiere. "We'll see if we can come up with another one." Even now, we're still waiting.

Tom Selleck Wants to Make More Jesse Stone Movies

It's been seven years since we heard any new developments concerning a potential tenth Jesse Stone movie. "I plan to work on writing another Jesse Stone. We have a deal for a tenth," Selleck revealed to Parade in 2017. "I am not going to do it for a payday, so I have been thinking about it. It is hard to concentrate on both [Jesse Stone and Blue Bloods]." But now that Blue Bloods is about to be over, concluding with Season 14, Selleck may finally have more time on his hands to tackle another made-for-TV mystery feature. That is, if Hallmark's offer still stands.

"The big thing for me is it is such a thrill to have the creative control we have in the television scenario because that usually doesn't happen. I just want to be true to the character," the actor also noted, giving longtime fans of Robert B. Parker's novels and the live-action films confidence that Selleck isn't hoping to simply "cash in" on the property. Just like Stone himself, Selleck treats the character with respect, and it's that respect that has won him over for so many after all this time. No doubt, we can't wait for another Jesse Stone, so here's hoping that Tom Selleck is up for another challenge.

