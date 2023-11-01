The Big Picture Jessel Taank, a new housewife on RHONY, had a diverse cultural background and a posh British upbringing, making her one of the more exotic cast members.

Despite facing allegations about her husband's fidelity and unfair speculation about her marriage, Jessel remained unbothered and maintained a strong relationship with her husband based on innocent jokes and playful banter.

Jessel was open about various personal topics on the show, including her health issues, intimate life, struggles as a mother, and hardships of being a foreigner in the US. She faced criticism due to cultural disconnect but stayed true to herself.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York was pretty much a camera test for the six new housewives who landed their roles in the franchise. Arguably one of the most diverse cast groups to grace the Housewives franchise, some of these women have an incredibly enriched cultural background that comes from past generations of their immigrant families. Jessel Taank is definitely one of the more exotic ones. Her Indian heritage was a topic of conversation, and her posh British upbringing showed. Jessel gracefully managed to beat off allegations of her husband being unfaithful and dodged every bullet that came her way. With some British humor, Jessel and her husband remained the most unbothered of couples.

More often than not, new housewives come guarded about certain things; topics like past abuse, childhood trauma, family issues, and overall insecurities are most likely off-limits when first trying out television appearances. When it came to being an open book, Jessel easily talked about her health issues, her intimate life, and her struggles as a mother. And as naive as it may sound, she just looks like she has nothing to hide. Her marriage was questioned from the very beginning of the show after she revealed that she and her husband had not "done the deed" in over a year after her twin boys were born.

Of course, this came as a shock and sparked some unfair speculation from other ladies, and some took it as a leverage point to question Jessel's marriage to Pavit Randhawa. But this did not affect these two one bit. The two of them just have the kind of relationship that thrives off of innocent jokes and is perfectly happy with a little playful banter. In one of her confessionals, she was carefree about it: "What I'm going through is not new news. We are in a rut, and it's normal. It's not a scandal." At first glance, Jessel's bio could read as that of a second-generation Indian who grew up in the UK.

She's explained that she's always had a sense of fashion and grew up under the mentorship of her family's business. Right before having her twins, she lived in LA with her husband, Pavit. Before even bewedding Pavit, she and he had just been roommates for a while and had decided to keep things as friends. Right after getting married, she was frustrated with not being able to get pregnant right away. The couple met at a bar through their acquaintances and had a long-distance relationship while Jessel was working for Michael Kors in New York and Pavit was attending business school in Michigan. The couple married nine years ago and held a wedding in Mexico.

Jessel's Personality Didn't Land Well With All 'RHONY' Fans

Initially, Jessell came off as privileged and maybe a little bratty. She was reluctant about accepting Jenna Lyon's lingerie gift at Erin's Hamptons sleepover. She said she looked like a "Christmas tree" and refused to partake in the fun with the rest, yet she stayed. She later apologized to Jenna for her delivery and said she simply didn't feel comfortable. Jessel later used her soft approach when apologizing for her behavior. Jessel spoke out about feeling a "disconnect" with some of the audience's comments as a foreigner.

Earlier this year, she told Variety: "There was a big cultural disconnect. I feel like I’ve lived in the United States long enough, but I’m still very sarcastic and dry. Things I find funny and dry, people don’t, and I’m like, “Wait a minute!” That scene in the first episode where I’m cleaning the table and telling Pavit and my mom, “This place is a mess,” people were commenting she needs a divorce. Look at the way she talks to her husband and her mom. It’s the delivery and tone and how you sound. If someone raised in the States said that, I think people would be easier on them." Again, Jessel was one of the more open ones. Aside from joking about her and Pavit being "too busy" for intimacy, she was so open about several things. From episodes one to 14, she openly addressed:

Having fertility issues and her journey with IVF.

Her uncle's alcoholism.

Her sexless marriage until she and Pavit made a commitment.

Her privileged life back in the UK.

Life in LA before moving to New York.

Being roommates for a long time with Pavit before they were husband and wife.

How having twins is a blessing but can also be a full-time job.

The hardships that come with being a foreigner in the US.

Jessel's Husband Is Basically Another Housewife

Mid-season, Jessel shared the news that her husband Pavit needed to travel to Vietnam (of all places) for business. He mentioned that we wouldn't change the experience of traveling first class to go overseas and try Vietnamese dishes. As expected, everyone was skeptical. Erin mentioned that the timing of it all made things look strange, insinuating that Pavit might have been having an affair, considering he and Jessel hadn't had sex in a while. Jessel was surprisingly calm and let the comments slide. By the time of season 14's reunion, Jessel had held her ground and let her husband fight the petty battle for her.

Sai and Erin were the first to ask questions. They had a FaceTime session, and the two gossiped about how weird it was for Pavit to just leave for Vietnam. On a couple's night out, Jessel brought Pavit. The restaurant had a mini golf course, and Sai's husband almost couldn't believe it. To prove Sai's opinion of Pavit's trip, he called and asked Sai what her answer would be if he just took her to Vietnam. "Who are you f-ing?" was her answer as they all broke out in laughter. When they confronted Jessel about her thoughts on Pavit's trip, she was fresh as a cucumber. She said the reason for the 24-hour-long trips was because he loved bánh mì sandwiches and Vietnamese cuisine. But wait, also because these long flights help him earn credit points for his flying mileage later.

Even still, they were all pretty skeptical. Social media was filled with jokes, too. "Pavit ain’t going to Vietnam for no sandwich" was an X post by a fan. As wholesome as their relationship could be, Pavit went on his journey alone, but not without documenting it for safety on his Instagram. His posts became increasingly sassy as he filmed his sandwiches and first-class meals as if the food was the trip's sole purpose. As it turns out, it was. He documented it as a funny reply to the hateful comments.

And he included side jokes on Erin and Sai's issue with the cheese plate. On his Instagram trip recap reel, he praised Cathay Pacific Airlines and Vietnam's food offer: "The much-anticipated Vietnam trip recap is here. Just like Jessel, I kept notes. Trip in question starts with Cathay Pacific first class taking off with champagne and caviar served with a mother-of-pearl spoon. You definitely won't find any Pringles here! Dinner starts with a soup starter, a main course, and a cheese plate to finish. Since we all love cheese so much, right?... Landing in Vietnam, I'm going to eat as much as I can. Yes, I'm talking about food people. There's nothing else going on here. I only have about 30 hours, so I'm going to start with two bánh mìs from stop number one. The first is a traditional mixed-meat bánh mì and the second is pork meatballs. NYC just can't touch this. It is so good. Vietnam, and Saigon in general, is a street food capital. And I love exploring..."

Episodes of RHONY are available for streaming on Peacock.