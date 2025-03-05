Honest Renovations star Jessica Alba isn’t stepping into the dating world just yet! The American actress called it quits with Cash Warren in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage. However, the Dark Angel star sparked rumors of a brand-new romance with comedian Alex Edelman when they were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on March 2, 2025. However, a source has confirmed that the two are definitely not a thing.

As reported by E! News, an insider has confirmed that the duo met as they were walking to their cars at the end of the party, and Edelman offered his jacket to the actress since she was “freezing.” After the brief interaction, they went their separate ways. Another source confirmed that Edelman and Alba only know each other through mutual friends and that there is nothing romantic going on between them.

The news comes a few days after the Fantastic Four alum made headlines for debuting a new tattoo post-divorce. Alba took to Instagram to share a series of photos to let fans know how she was doing. The post was titled, “The current chapter” and featured glimpses of the Hollywood star’s self-care routine, her gym days, and all the quality time she has been spending with her three children. The first two photos in the post, however, highlighted Alba’s latest tattoo, which reads: “Life is transformation is life.”

What Jessica Alba’s Latest Tattoo Means

After the actress debuted her new ink on Instagram, her tattoo artist spoke with US Weekly to share the sentiment behind it. Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone, is Hollywood’s go-to tattoo artist, and he talked about how Jessica walked into the studio with a very clear idea of what she wanted. According to Winterstone, the tattoo speaks for itself and goes to show the actress’s desire to start fresh.

The tattoo artist revealed that Alba is a very spiritual person and that the two of them had a great time working on her tattoo together. “There’s only good things to say about her,” added Winterstone. Once the process was over, Winterstone remembers Alba being extremely happy and confident. The tattoo artist recalls feeling like Alba was truly ready for her new life at that moment.

Turns out the actress picked the quote herself and asked the artist to write it in cursive. Winterstone shared that the quote was extremely personal to Alba, and she saw a few different versions of the writing style before agreeing on the final design. The tattoo artist remembers the moment as “celebratory,” and claimed that this was a significant step for Alba to take as she embraced her single life.

Honest Renovations is available to stream on Roku. The show has been picked up for a third season, but a release date has not been announced yet.

Source: E! News, Instagram, US Weekly