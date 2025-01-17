For most Hollywood couples, 20 years is a lifetime and proof that marriage can work in an industry filled with temptation and smoke and mirrors, but for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren it still wasn't enough. The Honest Renovations star announced the couple are divorcing on her social media platform on Thursday, January 16th. In an effort to control the narrative surrounding the breakup, Jessica offered a heartfelt explanation to her fans and followers. "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and now it's time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time," the caption read.

Jessica met Cash on the set of her blockbuster movie Fantastic Four after several highly publicized failed romances with actor Mark Wahlberg and baseball great Derek Jeter. As one of the most desired women in Hollywood for a stint, fans were excited to see Jessica find a stable love with the handsome Cash in 2004. Jessica and Cash dated for two years before getting engaged. Their wedding was intimate but memorable, and it seemed as if the two were able to capture what so many other celebrity couples failed to achieve. Jessica remained consistent in Tinseltown, but took an obvious break from being one of the most popular women on red carpets and paparazzi-driven headlines. She often spoke of enjoying motherhood with their three children; two daughters named Honor and Haven, and a son named Hayes.

The Actress Gets Cryptic on Social Media

Image by Jeff Chacon, Marvel

TMZ reported the couple was experiencing trouble at the beginning of 2025, perhaps due to a cryptic message Jessica posted on her Instagram account on NYE. She described the previous year as "filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love. Although the popular site insisted the couple were planning divorce, some fans held out hope because of the joyous way the couple memorialized their anniversary in May 2024. Jessica posted a photo of the two with the caption, "16 years of marriage, twenty years together and forever to go."

Jessica's message on January 16th closed the chapter on their marriage and allowed her to continue controlling her own narrative. With 20 million followers on her Instagram account and even more on additional platforms and her Honest Renovations home improvement reality series, Jessica understands her power as a celebrity and has maintained an authentic relationship with her fan base over her 25-year career. From the joys of motherhood to celebrations of her Honest brand and other endeavors and even the announcement of the end of her marriage, Jessica has always relied on her own voice to share her story.

Honest Renovations can be streamed on Roku.

