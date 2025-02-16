Celebrated actress and host Jessica Alba is sharing some personal information about the reality of her marriage prior to her split with Cash Warren. Appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger's BDA Baby podcast, the Honest Renovations co-creator and star revealed the status of her relationship prior to their news-making divorce.

“I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that, you become roommates," Alba revealed. "You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes.” Between admitting that Warren received the short end of the stick behind their children and her career, Alba continued to divulge some striking information. “We used to do every Wednesday we're going to do date night, or every week we're gonna set aside a time—we're gonna at least do date night, right? We won't have our phones and we'll just like talk. But then that stopped because whatever, and so we're just not consistent.”

Jessica Alba's Separation Was Almost Predicted