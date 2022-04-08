The upcoming series adaptation of Lisa Unger's novel Confessions on 7:45 has just found its leading lady in Jessica Alba. The show is currently being described as a psychological thriller and will debut on Netflix. In Confessions on 7:45, Alba will play an overworked mother who finds her life thrown into chaos when she meets a stranger on the local commuter train. People that Alba's character thought she could always trust start to feel like strangers to her, while she is forced through an uncomfortable journey full of lies and betrayal.

The series adaptation of Confessions on 7:45 will be written by Charise Castro Smith. Castro Smith will also act as showrunner as well as an executive producer on the show. Castro Smith just wrote the script for Disney's recent Oscar-winning film Encanto. The powerhouse television writer, producer, playwright, and actor has also lent her many talents to shows like Devious Maids, The Exorcist, The Haunting of Hill House, and Sweetbitter. Jessica Alba is also serving as an executive producer in addition to starring in the upcoming thriller series.

After starring in the Fox series Dark Angel, Alba was a Hollywood It girl in the 2000s, appearing in many popular films including Honey, Fantastic Four, Sin City, Into the Blue, and Good Luck Chuck. Alba is also known for her roles in later films like Machete and Little Fockers. In the 2010s, Alba drifted her focus away from acting and into becoming a businesswoman. In 2012, the actress turned entrepreneur founded The Honest Company, an eco-friendly consumer goods company that originally focused on more health-conscious alternatives to baby products, but has now expanded to beauty products and even more. Alba has recently returned to acting with a starring role in the short-lived Spectrum crime series L.A.'s Finest, and is also currently set to appear opposite Mark Webber and Anthony Michael Hall in the upcoming film Triggered.

Netflix has several other upcoming book adaptations up its sleeve as well, all in varying degrees of development. This month alone, audiences will receive three series from the streamer that are based on novels, including Anatomy of a Scandal and Heartstopper, which are both based on novels of the same name, and The Lincoln Lawyer, which is adapted from the novel The Brass Verdict. Other Netflix projects currently in development that are based on books include Kathryn Bigelow's new film Aurora, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and the limited series All the Light We Cannot See.

Not much else is currently known about the series adaptation of Confessions on 7:45, but more details should arise soon.

