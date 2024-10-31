Jessica Alba, who was most recently seen in the thriller film Trigger Warning during the summer, is back on another project as Deadline reports that she’s the latest to join the sports car biopic Maserati: The Brothers. This comes only days after Oscar nominee Andy Garcia was added to the expanding cast, which also includes Anthony Hopkins and Michele Morrone. Filming is set to begin at the end of next month in Italy, with production to be handled by Andrea Iervolino’s The Andrea Iervolino Company and directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco.

Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. From its early days, the company, presently known for luxury cars, was connected to the world of car racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix vehicle was one that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near-deadly crash. Unfortunately, Alfieri died a few years later at the age of 44 from injuries related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

The Laudable Cast of 'Maserati: The Brothers'

In this upcoming film about the brothers behind the iconic Italian car, Alba will play Sandra, a “pivotal” character. Garcia will portray Mr. Rossini, who is described as “a central figure in the story of the brothers.” Morrone will star as brother Alfieri Il Maserati, while Hopkins will play an Italian investor who funds the family. With Alba’s latest casting, producer Iervolino couldn't help but commend her acting prowess, which he believes is an excellent addition to the project. In his words:

“Jessica Alba is an artist of remarkable versatility and screen presence. Her ability to bring authenticity to every role she plays adds a unique quality to Maserati: The Brothers. We are confident that her contribution will enrich this story of passion, challenges, and Italian innovation.”

Iervolino’s former company, ILBE Group, in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi, produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. He was also among the producers of Micheal Mann’s Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. As for Alba, in addition to recently appearing in Netflix’s Trigger Warning, she continues to front the Roku Original reality series Honest Renovations.

Maserati: The Brothers has no arrival date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further information, and in the meantime, stream Trigger Warning on Netflix.

2 10 Trigger Warning After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Mouly Surya Cast Jessica Alba , Mark Webber , Anthony Michael Hall , Alejandro De Hoyos , Tone Bell , Jake Weary , Gabriel Basso , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 86 Minutes

