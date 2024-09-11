Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & WolverineChris Evans’ unexpected cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine left fans in absolute shambles. In a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds shared the backstory behind the unexpected scene, including how the R-rated moment nearly didn’t happen. While Levy explained how everything came together, fans will recall the scene featured Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm from the early 2000s Fantastic Four films. But what fans didn’t expect was the expletive monologue. As the sequence solidified Evans' comedic talent, it also showcased his desire to stretch the character even further despite his eventual death.

"Ryan and I reached out to Chris. Chris had done a great, brief cameo for us in Free Guy. And Ryan, in under 10 minutes, wrote the end credit button and one of the great dirty monologue in the history of cinema. I sent it to Chris,” Levy explained in his conversation with Collider. “Chris was like, 'If that's in the movie, if that's in the movie, I'm in the movie.' And so from that moment, we knew what the tag would be. There was never a discussion of cutting it out or removing it. And Chris came in and just murdered it. He fully memorized it and nailed it in two takes."

While fans may have been heartbroken by what came next, Jessica Alba was excited about his return and what it could mean for her legendary Susan Storm/Invisble Woman. Could we see her in any future movies, especially considering there is a new movie coming up in 2025?

Jessica Alba Is Open to Reprising Her Role as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman

Alba is closely associated with the Marvel Universe, having portrayed Susan Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. She also voiced the character in the video game Fantastic Four. In her chat with Collider, while promoting season 2 of Roku’s Honest Renovations, she was asked about Chris Evans’ return to Deadpool & Wolverine bringing back Evans’ Johnny Storm only for his eventual death. Where does that leave her Susan Storm variant all these years later? Alba says the character isn’t going anywhere. She’s simply an icon.

“She’s kind of a legend. It was like 20 years ago. That was a long time ago,” she admits, noting that she’s open to a return. “I loved doing the Marvel movies, and I'm a big fan of Disney also. I will be watching. My kids are fans as well, so I would love to be part of that universe any time.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now and hits Disney+ on November 6.

