The Big Picture Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are here to help parents transform their homes from cluttered to fabulous in the new home renovation reality show, Honest Renovations.

Alba brings her passion for design and helping families to the show. Mathis hopes to highlight how design impacts the functionality of parenting in the series.

Honest Renovations premieres on The Roku Channel on August 18.

Parenting is a hard job by any account, but a home that doesn't suit your family's needs makes a tough job feel near impossible. Thankfully best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are here to help, in the new home renovation reality show, Honest Renovations, in which the pair surprise parents with plans to transform their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous. With a new trailer for the series now released, Alba and Mathis are on the scene, and they're getting real about the pains of parenting and the pressures of a family home.

If there were ever a star to help fix up your home, it'd be Alba; no stranger to home renovating, the Honest Company founder previously told People magazine "I’ve been a home design enthusiast since I can remember. Through various phases of life, I’ve overseen many renovations - large and small - and learned through trial and error a ton of tips, tricks, and hacks."

While Alba is no stranger to being in front of the camera having starred in such blockbusters as Fantastic Four and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, this will be the first time the actress headlines her own reality show. She added "There is nothing more satisfying than being able to apply what I’ve learned to help folks who are going through growth and change with their families. No matter who you are, where you live, or what budget you’re working with, there is a takeaway for everyone in each episode."

Image via Roku

Such passion for home improvement is shared by Mathis, who said “I grew up with a single mom who built our home to be a safe haven. Along my journey, I’ve had the good fortune to travel the world and discover endless design influence from countless cultures.” She said it was a "total joy to assist families" on their journey through life's challenges, as the show will highlight the ways in which “design impacts the functionality of my parenting.” The series is set to be a blend of heartwarming moments and plenty of laughs, but Mathis is hoping viewers will find connect with the show on a deeper level, saying "Whether you are looking for elevated and approachable home design tips & tricks or can simply relate to the parenting struggles — I believe you’ll walk away from this show feeling inspired."

The Team Behind Honest Renovations

Both Alba and Mathis serve as the show's executive producers, alongside Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, and Scott Feeley. The six episode series is produced by High Noon Entertainment, Mexican Spitfire, and 3 Arts Entertainment. The entire first season of Honest Renovations will be available on the Roku Channel from Friday, August 18.

Check out the new trailer below: