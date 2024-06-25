Jessica Alba is no stranger to the world of Hollywood. A highly sought-after face in the early 2000s, Alba has long showcased her acting range and alluring presence on screen. From the salacious noir crime thriller Sin City to Marvel’s Fantastic Four, her diverse filmography serves as a testament to her ability to play different roles and genres. Most recently, the Netflix action flick Trigger Warning sees the return of Alba’s action prowess as she tackles vicious gang members and corrupt politicians.

On the occasion of her cinematic journey, it’s time to revisit some of Alba’s most unforgettable performances. From thrilling blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, these Jessica Alba movies have become fan favorites, each showing a different side to the multi-faceted actress. They might not necessarily be "great" — in fact, some might qualify as guilty pleasures — but Alba remains undeniably compelling in all of them.

10 ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ (2014)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller

In a place where moral boundaries blur into a hazy gray, the inhabitants of Sin City teeter on the edge, fueled by lust, murder, and political deceit. Sin City: A Dame to Kill For catches up with some of its most infamous characters. Marv (Mickey Rourke), the hulking brute, wakes up in a daze, surrounded by corpses in the decrepit Projects, with no memory of how he got there. Meanwhile, newcomer Johnny (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), drawn to the city’s blood-soaked allure, believes his swagger and cockiness will carve out a name for him in this lawless hellscape. And then there’s Nancy Callahan (Alba), the exotic dancer spiraling into depression after Detective John Hartigan’s death, clinging to revenge as her only lifeline.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For delivers a satisfying follow-up drenched in the same bloody, violent pulp noir aesthetics as its predecessor. While it dives deeper into the backstories of its characters, they sometimes feel more like one-dimensional stereotypes than the edgy personas audiences remember from the first movie. Despite this, A Dame to Kill For retains its chaotic, sultry charm, thanks to its wild ensemble cast and relentless mayhem.

9 ‘Machete’ (2010)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Ethan Maniquis

Campy, brutal, and absolutely bonkers, Machete follows Officer Machete Cortez (Danny Trejo) as he tries to save a witness from the clutches of gangster Torrez (Steven Seagal) despite his chief’s warnings. This act of heroism turns into a nightmare when his family is brutally murdered and his home torched. After three grueling years of recovery, Machete is offered $150k to assassinate right-wing Senator John McLaughlin (Robert De Niro), only to find out it’s all a political PR setup. McLaughlin isn’t just any politician; he’s in bed with Torrez and hell-bent on building an electrified border fence. It’s up to the vigilante Machete to bring justice to the public and avenge his fallen loved ones.

Machete is like a cartoon brought to life, a revenge tale at its core, with Machete taking on not one but four villains who all have bones to pick with him. While it might look like a typical action flick at first glance, it’s also uproariously fun and hilarious, featuring ridiculous stunts that are as absurd as they are entertaining. The over-the-top Machete assembles a quirky yet fitting cast, all geared to deliver belly laughs. Alba shines as one of the officers caught up in the scandal, and Michelle Rodriguez brings fire as the leader of a Mexican resistance.

8 ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ (2007)

Directed by Tim Story

The Fantastic Four discover they’re not alone in the universe with superpowers. In Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, everything seems peachy for the quirky genius quartet. Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) and Sue Storm (Alba) are finally tying the knot, but their wedding plans hit a cosmic snag when the mighty Silver Surfer (Laurence Fishburne) and the planet-devouring Galactus crash the party. As if that’s not enough, the Earth is plagued by strange anomalies and massive sinkholes threatening humanity. With the planet at risk of being devoured, it’s up to this superhero squad to thwart the impending doom.

One of the pioneering films in the superhero genre for special effects, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is not as bad as everyone claims, mainly because it is very much a product of its time. While the sequel to the 2005 movie dazzles with vibrant colors and stunning visuals, it stumbles with its script. Despite its shortcomings, it’s always a treat to watch the Fantastic Four unite and kick some serious villain butt.

7 ‘Mechanic: Resurrection’ (2016)

Directed by Dennis Gansel

In Mechanic: Resurrection, former elite hitman Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) has found a tranquil retirement in the bustling, tropical paradise of Rio de Janeiro, living under a new secret identity. However, his peace is shattered when his arch-enemy, Riah Crain (Sam Hazeldine), threatens to expose him. To escape his situation, Arthur is forced to take on three near-impossible assassination missions across the globe. Racing against time, Arthur revisits his deadly skills, eliminating targets in far-flung corners of the world while trying to protect his newfound love interest.

With Statham and Alba taking the lead together, fans can expect a barrage of brutal, high-octane fight scenes.

Joining Arthur is Alba, who gets to display her penchant for action movies, proving she’s no damsel in distress. Viewers might find Mechanic: Resurrection confusing due to its numerous plot holes. Nevertheless, the film compensates with relentless, non-stop action for any narrative flaws. With Statham and Alba taking the lead together, fans can expect a barrage of brutal, high-octane fight scenes that'll keep them coming back, especially those who enjoy his brand of butt-kicking bravado.

6 ‘Honey’ (2003)

Directed by Bille Woodruff

In Honey, aspiring hip-hop choreographer Honey Daniels (Alba) spends her days working in a record store and her nights bartending at a nightclub. But this 22-year-old has big dreams of becoming a top music video choreographer, and it all begins with teaching dance to the kids in her community. When she crosses paths with video director Michael Ellis (David Moscow), Honey thinks her dreams are finally within her reach. However, when Michael is revealed to be a sleazy manipulator who demands sexual favors, Honey rejects him, leading Michael to sabotage her career.

Sweet like honey with its sticky R&B flavor and urban setting, Honey brings audiences back to the lively streets, showcasing Alba’s sociable charm throughout the admittedly simple yet rewarding plot. As the star, she puts her talents to use in this simple dance flick, showcasing her modest acting range and surprisingly impressive dance skills. A lighthearted tale about following one's dreams and the sacrifices that come with it, Alba makes Honey a harmlessly enjoyable watch.

Honey

rent

Release Date November 24, 2003 Cast Jessica Alba , Lil' Romeo , Mekhi Phifer , David Moscow , Zachary Williams , Joy Bryant Runtime 88

5 ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005)

Directed by Tim Story

Fantastic Four kicks off when a group of astronauts are exposed to cosmic radiation during a space mission. Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) gains the ability to stretch his body like elastic, Sue Storm (Alba) becomes the invisible woman, Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) transforms into the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis) turns into the Thing, a man made of rock. With their lives forever changed, the group realizes they now have immense responsibilities. To make matters worse, their mission’s sponsor, Victor Von Doom (Julian McMahon), has also been exposed to radiation and plans to use his newfound powers for malicious purposes.

As one of the early entries in the modern superhero genre, Fantastic Four was among the first in the 2000s to blend typical superhero action with lighthearted comedy, making it accessible to a wider audience beyond the Marvel fandom. The group’s chemistry is convincingly likable, silly, and cheesy, making it appealing enough even for those who might not be familiar with the Fantastic Four's comic book lore despite the script’s lack of depth. From the charismatic Reed to the no-nonsense Sue, Fantastic Four’s funny characters are a huge reason alone to keep audiences seated.

4 ‘Trigger Warning’ (2024)

Directed by Mouly Surya

In Trigger Warning, Alba takes center stage as Special Forces commando Parker, who is abruptly called back to her hometown during her overseas active duty. With the sudden passing of her father, Parker has no choice but to take over the family bar. As she reconnects with familiar faces, including her ex-boyfriend turned sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber) and his powerful father, Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), Parker senses there’s more to her father’s death.

Returning to her action-packed roots, Alba’s performance in the film is reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s intense role in the Netflix action thriller The Mother. While Alba finally has the opportunity to showcase her well-honed action skills, the poorly written script hinders her full potential. However, for those eager to watch Alba unleash full-frontal female rage against local illegal arms dealers and corrupt politicians, Trigger Warning is a must-watch.

3 ‘The Sleeping Dictionary’ (2003)

Directed by Guy Jenkin

Transporting audiences back to the 1930s, The Sleeping Dictionary follows young Englishman John Truscott (Hugh Dancy) as he journeys to Borneo to work with the Iban tribe. As the UK’s colonial representative, he stays with the tribe and is aided by what his superior calls a “sleeping dictionary” — Selima (Alba), a local who teaches him the language and culture. However, as they spend more time together, they fall into a forbidden romance.

The Sleeping Dictionary is a film made for old-fashioned lovers.

Despite its obvious problematic portrayal of an Iban local, The Sleeping Dictionary is an adventure-spirited romance drama that keeps audiences engaged with its plot of cultural clashes, seduction, and secrets. Alba’s on-screen presence is captivating, and she takes her role seriously, ensuring her character doesn’t easily succumb to the Englishman’s charms. Inspired by the forbidden romance in Romeo and Juliet, The Sleeping Dictionary is a film made for old-fashioned lovers.

2 ‘Into the Blue’ (2005)

Directed by John Stockwell

Four divers in the Bahamas find themselves entangled with dangerous smugglers in Into the Blue. Jared (Paul Walker), an experienced but down-on-his-luck deep-sea diver, and his girlfriend Sam (Alba) lead a simple life in an island paradise. Along with Jared’s lawyer friend Bryce (Scott Caan) and his new flame Amanda (Ashley Scott), they set off to find a legendary sunken pirate treasure; instead, they discover a crashed plane filled with cocaine. Tempted by the potential fortune, they inadvertently collide with violent local drug lords.

Despite the slow pacing of the movie, the semi-ensemble character setup serves as the stage for many of the tensions and moral dilemmas featured in Into the Blue. On top of delivering dazzling underwater visuals and high-octane action, Walker and Alba’s characters are constantly neck to neck in the suspense and ethical quandaries in their tempestuous quest for fortune. Amidst sunken treasures and shark-infested waters, this seagoing flick keeps audiences hooked from start to finish.

1 ‘Sin City’ (2005)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller

Sin City is a gruesome dive into the dark, gritty world of Basin City, following three tormented residents caught up in a web of violent corruption. Detective John Hartigan (Bruce Willis), the city’s last honest cop, breaks all the rules to save young Nancy Callahan (Alba) from the vile Roark Junior (Nick Stahl). Marv (Rourke), a hulking ex-con with a penchant for violence, seeks brutal revenge after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Meanwhile, private eye Dwight McCarthy (Clive Owen) finds himself protecting Old Town’s prostitutes from corrupt cops, maintaining a fragile truce.

Adapted from Frank Miller’s iconic comics, Sin City is a deliciously masterful pulp noir film with graphic novel aesthetics, using stark black-and-white visuals accented with splashes of color. Despite the monotone color palette, Sin City doesn’t spare adrenaline-pumping brutality, courtesy of its morally ambiguous characters. But the diamond of Sin City is none other than Alba herself, who plays an exotic dancer with secret intentions in the film. With her hypnotizing moves and mysterious allure, Alba later on proves that her character isn’t just sinful to watch but also worthy of sympathy.

Sin City

rent

Release Date April 1, 2005 Cast Jessica Alba , Devon Aoki , Alexis Bledel , Powers Boothe , Cara D. Briggs , Jude Ciccolella Runtime 124

