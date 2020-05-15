‘Extraction’ Success Leads Netflix to Cast Jessica Alba in Action Movie ‘Trigger Warning’

Last month, the Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction became Netflix’s most-viewed original movie, with 90 million subscribers expected to watch during its first four weeks. So it’s little surprise that the streamer is firing up another kinetic action movie, tapping Jessica Alba to star in Trigger Warning.

Mouly Surya, the Indonesian filmmaker behind the 2017 Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, will direct from a script by Josh Olson and John Brancato, while John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk will produce via his Thunder Road banner along with Erica Lee.

Alba will serve as an executive producer on the hard-hitting action-thriller, which will find her playing a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar, only to be faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death.

Variety broke the news of Alba’s casting, reporting that Netflix sees Trigger Warning as a potential franchise — something that the streamer has been focused on building of late. Not only did Netflix recently close a deal with Joe Russo to write a sequel to Extraction, but it also hired Louis Leterrier to direct Bright 2.

Alba broke out playing a genetically enhanced super-soldier in James Cameron‘s Fox series Dark Angel before going on to star in the Sin City films as well as Machete and Tim Story‘s Fantastic Four movies, so she’s well versed in kicking some ass onscreen. She currently stars alongside Gabrielle Union in the action-packed Bad Boys spinoff LA’s Finest, a Spectrum Original series that will see its second season broadcast on Fox. Alba is also set to executive produce and host a Disney+ documentary series titled Parenting Without Borders.

For more on Netflix’s big week, check out my stories on Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett and the Eric Andre movie Bad Trip, or just click here to listen to the most recent episode of my podcast, The Sneider Cut. And you can safely expect Netflix to greenlight more action movies, because while they may not win Oscars, they certainly bring in eyeballs.