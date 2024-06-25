The Big Picture Netflix's Trigger Warning, starring Jessica Alba, debuted at #1 with 25.7 million views.

Ultraman: Rising had almost 8 million views this week.

Bridgerton topped TV series again, Inheritance and Under Paris led non-English most-watched titles on Netflix.

If you had any doubts that audiences missed seeing Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four) on their screens, Netflix has just proven it with numbers. This past week, the streamer's new action flick Trigger Warning debuted at #1 among the most-watched titles by subscribers and it accumulated 25.7 million views in just a few days after it premiered. The story centers around Special Ops agent Parker (Alba), a woman who takes on a violent gang that might be connected with her father's death.

Runner-up to the most-watched title of the week is an animated movie that Guillermo Del Toro (Pinocchio) really wants you to see. Ultraman: Rising ended this week with almost 8 million views — a pretty whopping number for a standalone installment of a Japanese franchise. Coincidence or not, Netflix subscribers celebrated an upcoming vampire movie by watching Dracula Untold, which was the third most watched title of the week with 6,7 million views. Rounding up the Top 5 are Inheritance and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1. Both titles have been massively popular ever since they debuted on the platform.

Among the most watched TV series from the platform, Season 3 of Bridgerton once again took the top spot, with an additional 16 million views to its run. And fans are still binge-watching the whole series: Season 1 is the third most watched title, Season 2 is the fifth and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was the #10 most-watched series this week with over 2 million views. There was still room for a reality series though: Season 2 of Perfect Match raked in 3,6 million views this week. Rounding up the Top 5 was the final season of Sweet Tooth at #4. The series' farewell was watched by over 3 million viewers this week.

Among the non-English titles, Polish thriller Inheritance is a standout with over 10 million views, but it has no relation with the other English-language movie that's also in the Top 10. French thriller Under Paris is still wowing audiences and raked in more 10 million views to its run. Subscribers this week were really drawn to monsters, from the mythical creatures of Kleks Academy (#3) to kaijus in Godzilla: Minus One (#7) — which is currently enjoying its fourth week among the most-watched titles on the platform.

In the non-English TV series zone, several titles managed to debut among the most-watched from the week. Gangs of Galicia (#1), Love Is Blind: Brazil (#5), Miss Night and Day (#6) and Kota Factory (#7) all instantly resonated with audiences and prompted binge-watching sessions all over the world. Meanwhile, Japanese series Demon Slayer continues to make anime fans press play: this week, the show accumulated over a million views on the platform.

You can check out the full lists of the Top10 most watched titles on the Netflix website.

Trigger Warning (2024) 2 10 After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Mouly Surya Cast Jessica Alba , Mark Webber , Anthony Michael Hall , Alejandro De Hoyos , Tone Bell , Jake Weary , Gabriel Basso , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 86 Minutes Writers John Brancato , Josh Olson , Halley Wegryn Gross

