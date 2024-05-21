The Big Picture Jessica Alba returns to the movies after five years as a former Special Forces soldier seeking justice in Trigger Warning.

The action-packed trailer shows Alba's character, Parker, taking on a violent gang and a crooked politician in her hometown.

Directed by Mouly Surya, Trigger Warning also stars Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, and features a score by Enis Rotthoff.

Jessica Alba is out for vengeance in the new trailer for Trigger Warning. For her first movie in five years, the Dark Angel star will play a woman meting out justice at the blade of a machete. The new Netflix actioner will premiere on the streamer on June 21.

In the new trailer for Trigger Warning, (not to be confused with the Killer Mike docuseries of the same name), Alba plays Parker, a former Special Forces operative afflicted with PTSD. She returns to her dusty hometown to take over the family bar after the death of her father, only to find out that his death was connected to a violent local gang and crooked politician Senator Swann (Anthony Mchael Hall, The Breakfast Club). She's also going to need to figure out if her ex-boyfriend Jess (Mark Webber, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), who's both the town sheriff and Swann's son, is friend or foe. Either way, Parker is going to need to call on her Special Forces skills and connections to get to the bottom of this - the trailer sees her take down a gang of would-be thieves, one of them wielding a chainsaw, to the strains of Moby's "Natural Blues".

Who Are the Creatives Behind Trigger Warning?

In addition to Alba, Hall, and Webber, Trigger Warning will also star Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom), Tone Bell (Survival of the Thickest), and Gabriel Bassso (The Night Agent). It will be helmed by Indonesian director Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), in her English-language debut. The film's script is by John Brancato (The Game), Josh Olson (A History of Violence), and Halley Gross (Westworld). It was produced by Thunder Road Films and Lady Spitfire, and will feature a score by Enis Rotthoff (Guns Akimbo).

Trigger Warning (2024) After taking over a small-town bar from her late grandfather, a former soldier discovers a web of illegal activities connected to the establishment. Her efforts to clean up lead her into a dangerous confrontation with powerful enemies, pushing her to leverage her military training in a fight for justice.

Trigger Warning will be Alba's first film since 2019's Killers Anonymous. She also starred in the Spectrum-original Bad Boys spinoff TV series L.A's Finest alongside Gabrielle Union; it was canceled in 202 after two seasons. Much of her time has been spent on her personal-care products business venture, The Honest Company; Alba stepped down from the company's board earlier this year.

Trigger Warning will be released on Netflix on June 21, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Trigger Warning below.