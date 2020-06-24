Watch Jessica Chastain Play an Assassin on the Run from Colin Farrell in ‘Ava’ Trailer

Nearly two years ago, we got our first look at Jessica Chastain as a deadly assassin in Eve, an action thriller that doubled as an unlikely reunion between the actress and The Help director Tate Taylor. The film hasn’t been heard from since… until today, that is.

Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Ava, which is the film’s new title. I bet there’s a really juicy backstory about that switcheroo, but I don’t have the time or inclination to run it down. Perhaps they changed it because the script was written by the original director, Matthew Newton, who left the project when past domestic violence incidents resurfaced online.

Anyway, Chastain plays the title character, an assassin who works for a black ops organization that sends her all over the world to carry out high-profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong, she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Judging from this trailer, Ava’s handlers are played by Colin Farrell and John Malkovich, who end up coming to blows themselves. I take it Farrell wins that battle, seeing as he and Chastain have their own hand-to-hand battle later in the trailer, which deserves some kind of award for showing the entire movie in just 2.5 minutes.

The supporting cast is pretty decent for a movie like Ava, which co-stars Geena Davis, Ioan Gruffudd, Diana Silvers, Jess Weixler, and Common as Chastain’s love interest who hasn’t seen her in eight years and quickly picks up where the two of them left off.

While it’s unclear when this movie will arrive on VOD, later this summer feels like a safe bet, though Ava will likely be made available early to DirecTV subscribers. Watch the trailer below, and click here for more info on Chastain’s latest production, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which pairs her with Andrew Garfield.