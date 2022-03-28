While Jessica Chastain’s name has long been in the awards circuit, the actress finally won big last night when she took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. An Oscars favorite, the film would also nab the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, something Chastain is sure to know much about for her role as the titular TV evangelist.

Although she’s appeared in countless projects over the years, things picked up for Chastain back in 2011 when she starred opposite Brad Pitt in Terrence Malick’s Academy Award nominated, The Tree of Life. Chastain would also head to the Dolby Theater for the Oscar celebrations that year with her hat in the ring for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Help. The following year would see Chastain back amongst her peers, sweating it out over her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her leading role in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty.

From here, Chastain took on the chance of a lifetime and briefly traded in the lights of tinseltown for the lights of Broadway. In The Heiress, Chastain joined the play’s cast as the production’s leading lady opposite Downton Abbey star, Dan Stevens. When she came back to Hollywood, Chastain picked up projects left and right, holding a role in her biggest commercial blockbuster yet, Interstellar. Ridley Scott’s spacey drama suited Chastain up as an astronaut where she appeared in a star-studded cast alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Michael Caine, Anne Hathaway, and Matthew McConaughey. Between then and now, Chastain has crossed all genres, snagging parts in films including The Zookeeper’s Wife, Molly’s Game, and It Chapter Two. 2021 has been a great year for the performer, who also got the critic’s attention for her part in Scenes from a Marriage. Coupled up with Oscar Isaac, the pair play out the heart-wrenching story surrounding a married couple whose time together is quickly unraveling. Up next, Chastain will be seen in Paramount+’s, George & Tammy. Also serving as executive producer, she’ll step into the role of the titular Tammy Wynette in the miniseries that sets out to tell the tumultuous relationship behind the legendary country couple.

As for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain starred opposite Andrew Garfield’s Jim Bakker in a film that hoped to set the record straight on the woman behind the corrupt religious institution. Beginning in the 1970s, the movie put viewers in the passenger’s seat to watch the pair’s unbelievable climb. Eventually, the couple would see themselves at the head of their own religious based broadcasting network, PTL, which would quickly become the largest of its kind in the world. Known for her larger than life personality, hairstyles, and makeup choices, Tammy was taken by surprise when the life she and Jim built together was soon threatened by financial corruption and a scandal of Biblical proportions.

Always stealing the show, Chastain’s big win was no shock to us. After having been recognized by the Academy two other times, it must have felt wonderful for her to be able to walk onto the stage and accept her award. And, with her next project, George & Tammy, sharing some similarities with The Eyes of Tammy Faye, we’re sure she’s going to knock this one out of the park too.

