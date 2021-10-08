Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for The 355, a spy thriller about a deadly team of international agents who need to set aside their differences and work together to save the world. The new trailer underlines the origin of the team’s name, besides showing the A-list ensemble kicking a lot of asses in their path to victory. The 355 comes to theaters on January 7, 2022.

The new trailer opens up with CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) explaining how 355 was the first female secret agent to work in the United States, stripped of her identity so that the records would not keep the memory a woman could have such an important position.

That’s the perfect name for the team Mace assembles, as she’ll be followed by German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and Chinese spy Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing). Together, they’ll need to take down a group of mercenaries that can apparently destroy the Eiffel Tower with the push of a button.

The 355 is directed by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) from a screenplay he wrote with Theresa Rebeck (NBC’s Smash, Trouble). Chastain, Kinberg, and Kelly Carmichael produce the movie, with Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan executive producing. The film also stars Édgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train) and Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame).

After being pushed back a year, The 355 hits theaters on January 7, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis:

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

