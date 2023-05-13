From Saw to Frankenweenie to What We Do in The Shadows, the world is full of awesome horror movies that started as short films. And it is always a creepy delight to find out that our favorite spooky flick is based on a short film, especially when that short film is readily available to watch online. Sometimes, we can even discover something way scarier than what we initially saw. The short film that served as the blueprint for David F. Sandberg’s Lights Out, for instance, is much more terrifying than the feature it inspired. The same can be said for Mamá, the Argentinian short on which Andy Muschietti based his 2013 film Mama.

Now best known for his work on the It duology and on the upcoming The Flash movie, Muschietti made his first ripples in Hollywood with this little horror film that is, unsurprisingly, about children haunted by an otherworldly entity. The movie stars Jessica Chastain as Annabel, the adoptive mother of Victoria (Megan Charpentier) and Lilly (Isabelle Nélisse), two feral children that return to civilization carrying a part of the wilderness with them. The film follows Annabel, her husband Lucas (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and psychiatrist Dr. Dreyfuss (Daniel Kash) as they try to figure out who this strange figure that the girls call “Mama” is. Originally, however, the plot of Mama—or Mamá—was much simpler. And, perhaps precisely because of its simplicity, it made up for a much more sinister film.

What Is ‘Mama’ About?

Mama is a pretty straightforward horror movie. Its story begins with a father, Jeffrey Desange (also played by Coster-Waldau), murdering his wife and escaping with his young daughters to a cabin in the woods. Having just lost his job or his savings (the movie doesn’t make it clear) in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, he plans on killing three-year-old Victoria and one-year-old Lilly before offing himself. However, his plan is foiled by a strange spirit with flowing hair and twisted limbs that crushes him before he has a chance to harm the girls.

For the following five years, this spirit, that Lilly and Victoria come to know as Mama (Javier Botet), takes care of the Desange children, feeding them cherries and singing them lullabies. Meanwhile, back in the big city, Jeffrey’s brother, Lucas, spends all his money to try and find his missing nieces. He is supported in his efforts by his girlfriend, Annabel, a rock band’s frontwoman with no interest in becoming a mother. But Annabel’s life changes drastically when one of the searchers hired by Lucas finds Lilly and Victoria hiding in their cabin in the woods.

The girls are brought back to live with Lucas and Annabel, but their adaptation is far from easy. Having spent their formative years living like animals, Lilly and Victoria struggle to trust other people, speak proper sentences, and even walk on just two legs. Lilly, in particular, has a hard time adjusting to her new reality. And the fact that the girls seem to have brought with them this entity they call Mama makes things even more complicated. After all, Mama may be caring towards the girls, but she’s also a jealous spirit that doesn’t take kindly to others trying to undermine her authority.

Annabel’s problems with Mama begin for real when the spirit, in a bout of rage, pushes Lucas over the stairs, putting him in a coma. Forced to care for Victoria and Lilly all by herself, Annabel is plagued by weird phenomena that she can’t bring herself to explain: shadows hiding in the corners of her house, strange voices traveling through the pipes, black mold appearing on her walls. Meanwhile, the girls’ psychiatrist, Dr. Dreyfuss, is starting to suspect that Mama might actually be a separate entity, and not a secondary personality developed by Victoria as a coping mechanism, as he initially believed. Alas, before he can share his theories with Lucas and Annabel, the doctor meets his fate via Mama.

Confused and completely alone, Annabel steals Dr. Dreyfuss’ notes and laptop in the hopes of finding out the truth about what is going on with Lilly and Victoria. She discovers that Mama is actually the spirit of a mentally ill woman called Edith Brennan, who died in the 1800s. After being committed to an asylum, Edith gave birth and had her baby taken away from her. However, she managed to escape and retrieve the child. Chased by local authorities, Edith ran to a cliff and jumped into a lake with her baby in her arms. But, as Edith hit the water, she didn’t realize that her child got caught in a tree branch. And so her spirit roamed the woods for decades, wondering where her baby could be. When she ran into Lilly and Victoria, she imprinted on the two children, believing them to be her own.

In possession of the body of Edith’s child, retrieved by Dr. Dreyfuss, Annabel tries to get Mama to give up on the girls, but it’s to no avail. Once more, Mama grabs her kids and moves to jump from the very same cliff on which she took her own life. Victoria, however, refuses to go with her, choosing to stay behind with Annabel and Lucas. The movie ends in a somewhat unsatisfying way, with Mama jumping from the cliff with Lilly in her arms.

‘Mama’ Expands on a Short Film by Andy Muschietti

Like we previously mentioned, expanding a few minutes-long short film into a whole movie isn't something unheard of. However, Mama sure does a miracle with its source material. That's because Muschietti's original 2008 short film, Mamá (available on YouTube with an intro by Guillermo del Toro), is merely two-and-a-half minutes long. Mamá isn't as much a film as it is a single scene. In it, two girls, Lily (Victoria Harris) and Victoria (Berta Ros) run through their home, looking for shelter, after their Mama (Irma Monroig) arrives. When Lily locks herself inside a room, leaving Victoria on the outside (a scene that has made its way into the 2013 movie), Mama's horrifying, twisted face is revealed to the audience.

This brief, spooky scene caught the attention of del Toro, who served as the movie's executive producer. The director behind Pan's Labyrinth and Pinocchio is known for discovering Latin American horror gems, having lent his name to films such as Guillem Morales' Los Ojos de Júlia and J.A. Bayona's The Orphanage. And so, Muschietti got the push he needed to turn his terrifying scene into a terrifying movie. But is Mama really worthy of being called terrifying? Sure, the movie features some competent jump scares, but it's not exactly the scariest of watches.

Unlike the short film, which creates an aura of horror through its atmosphere, its cryptic plot, and its unexpected ending, Mama can often feel bloated, with too many characters and too many appearances of its titular spirit for its presence to actually work as a fear factor. The tense atmosphere is replaced by a series of blue, green, and yellow filters that make for a very basic horror flick. We all know Muschietti can do better than this. He did so in the first chapter of It, and he did so in his 2008 Mamá as well.

With a 57 score on Metacritic, Mama isn't without its fans. However, many critics and regular moviegoers alike were quick to point out the film's flaws. No matter which team you belong to, it's definitely worth taking a look at Mamá. Even if you don't find it better than the movie version, it's a great lesson on how to create fear in just one scene and in less than three minutes.