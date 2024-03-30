Jessica Chastain stands out as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. However, her journey to success wasn't without its challenges, as Chastain faced difficulties with being cast due to her unconventional appearance as a redhead. Before making her mark in the acting world, she took on minor roles in television shows such as ER, Veronica Mars, and Law & Order: Trial by Jury. However, her role in Oscar Wilde's tragedy Salome, alongside Al Pacino, garnered attention and opened doors to casting directors. This opportunity also led to her first leading role in the movie Jolene (2008).

2011 marked a breakthrough for Chastain, with six releases that garnered wide recognition. Her standout performance in the drama The Help, where she portrayed Celia Foote, brought her significant acclaim and numerous award nominations. Since then, Chastain's career has been on an upward trajectory, with her not only acting but also taking on producing roles in some of her films. As we anticipate the premiere of her latest film, Mother Instinct, this year, let's take a closer look at some of Jessica Chastain's most remarkable cinematic achievements.

10 'The Martian' (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott

In Ridley Scott's The Martian, Chastain portrays Commander Melissa Lewis, the leader of the Ares III mission to Mars. When astronaut Mark Watney, played by Matt Damon, is inadvertently left stranded on the red planet, Commander Lewis faces a dilemma: either continue their journey back to Earth as planned, risking Watney's life, or divert the mission to rescue him, jeopardizing the safety of her entire crew. Without hesitation, Lewis chooses to embark on the rescue mission. The gripping rescue sequence showcases Chastain's character, Commander Lewis, employing quick thinking and resourcefulness as she devises a plan to save Watney.

Based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name, The Martian captivated audiences and critics alike with its intelligence, thrills, and unexpected humor. Both Damon and Chastain received praise for their performances, contributing to the film's success. It garnered multiple award nominations, including a nomination for Best Picture at the 88th Academy Awards. To prepare for her role, Chastain immersed herself in research, spending time at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena and consulting with scientists and astronauts.

9 'The Tree of Life' (2011)

Directed by Terrence Malick

The Tree of Life, directed by Terrence Malick, is a drama featuring an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan, and Chastain. Set against the backdrop of 1950s Texas, the film delves into the origins and deeper meaning of life through the lens of a man's childhood memories. Chastain portrays Mrs. O'Brien, the wife of Mr. O'Brien, played by Pitt, in the movie. Her performance, alongside the stellar cast, adds depth and emotional resonance to existential questions and explores family dynamics.

Upon its release, The Tree of Life received widespread critical acclaim. In September 2018, a new version of the film was released on Blu-Ray and DVD, featuring additional scenes, including ones with Chastain's character. However, Chastain has revealed that she finds it too emotionally challenging to re-watch the movie, citing the intense emotional impact it has on her.

8 'Take Shelter' (2011)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

In the psychological thriller Take Shelter (2011), written and directed by Jeff Nichols, Chastain stars alongside Michael Shannon as a young couple grappling with the husband's (Shannon) apocalyptic visions and his decision to protect his family from an impending storm.

Despite being paid just $100 a day for her role as Samantha, Chastain's performance in the film garnered significant recognition. She received a nomination for Best Actress at The Saturn Awards, showcasing her ability to portray the complexities of a wife navigating her husband's struggles with mental illness. While Shannon received much of the acclaim for his powerful performance, Chastain's portrayal added depth and resonance to the film's exploration of familial bonds and psychological turmoil.

7 'Interstellar' (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

In Christopher Nolan's highly acclaimed movie Interstellar, Matthew McConaughey stars as an astronaut leading a group on a quest to find a new habitable planet for humanity. Chastain portrays Murphy Cooper, the daughter of McConaughey's character, who later becomes a NASA scientist.

To offer Chastain her role in the film, Nolan sent an assistant to Ireland, where Chastain was filming Miss Julie (2014), with a script that was watermarked with her name. However, Chastain was not permitted to keep the script after reading it. Drawn to the project by the emotional depth of the father-daughter relationship, Chastain decided to take on the challenging role. Interstellar became a massive box office hit, grossing over $701 million worldwide and earning numerous nominations and awards, including an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

6 'A Most Violent Year' (2014)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

In the drama movie A Most Violent Year, directed by J.C. Chandor, Oscar Isaac and Chastain star as the central characters in the story set in 1981 New York City, during a period of heightened crime rates. Isaac portrays an oil company owner, while Chastain plays his ruthless wife, Anna. To prepare for her role, Chastain conducted extensive research on the time period and worked with a coach to perfect a Brooklyn accent. She also took the initiative to request vintage Armani costumes for her character, as she believed Anna would only wear clothes from this fashion house.

Originally, Javier Bardem was cast as the husband, but after he departed from the project, Chastain took the initiative to advocate for Isaac by writing an impassioned three-page letter to the director. Fortunately, Chandor was already considering Isaac for the lead role, and the film proceeded with Isaac in the pivotal role. A Most Violent Year received positive reviews, with particular praise for the performances of Isaac and Chastain.

5 'Miss Sloane' (2016)

Directed by John Madden

In the political drama Miss Sloane, directed by John Madden, Chastain takes on the role of Elizabeth Sloane, a determined lobbyist on a mission to advocate for gun control legislation. To prepare for the role, Chastain delved into the world of lobbying by reading Capitol Punishment by Jack Abramoff and meeting with female lobbyists to understand their tactics and demeanor.

Director Madden personally approached Chastain for the role, having been impressed by her work in their previous collaboration, The Debt (2010). Chastain's compelling performance earned widespread acclaim, with critics praising her ability to fully immerse audiences in Sloane's intense world. Despite her Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, Chastain ultimately lost out to Isabelle Huppert for her role in Elle.

4 'Molly's Game' (2017)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin

Based on the captivating life of Molly Bloom as chronicled in her book, Molly's Game, Chastain steps into the role of Molly, a mastermind behind a high-stakes underground gambling operation that ultimately draws the attention of the FBI. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film marks his directorial debut, and Chastain eagerly seized the opportunity to collaborate with him, drawn by her admiration for his exceptional writing. In preparation for her role, Chastain met with the real-life Molly Bloom to glean insights into her motivations and flaws. Additionally, she researched the world of underground poker, interviewing some of Bloom's former clientele.

Remarkably, it was Molly Bloom herself who told Sorkin for Chastain to portray her on screen. Molly's Game garnered critical acclaim, largely attributable to Sorkin's masterful script, which earned an Oscar nomination, and Chastain's impeccable performance. Her portrayal earned her a fifth Golden Globe nomination, further solidifying her reputation as one of Hollywood's most talented actresses.

3 'The Help' (2011)

Directed by Tate Taylor

In 2011, Chastain found herself in the spotlight with her role in The Help, a period drama directed by Tate Taylor and adapted from Kathryn Stockett's novel. Alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Octavia Spencer, Chastain portrayed Celia Foote, an aspiring socialite navigating the complexities of race and privilege in 1960s Jackson, Mississippi.

Despite her limited screen time, Chastain's portrayal left a lasting impact, earning her widespread acclaim and multiple nominations for Best Supporting Actress at prestigious award ceremonies such as the Oscars, BAFTA, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. However, it was Spencer who ultimately took home the honors, cementing her standout performance as one of the film's highlights.

2 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (2021)

Directed by Michael Showalter

The Eyes of Tammy Faye portrays the incredible journey of Tammy Faye Bakker, a renowned televangelist, and her husband Jim Bakker, with Chastain embodying the role of Tammy Faye and Andrew Garfield portraying Jim Bakker. Directed by Michael Showalter and based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, the film is a production of Chastain's own company, Freckle Films.

Chastain's remarkable performance as Tammy Faye earned her her first Oscar win, alongside the film's Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The transformation into Tammy Faye required extensive prosthetic makeup, with Chastain spending 4–7 hours in the makeup chair for each application. The actress stated that the physical toll of the heavy makeup damaged her skin, underscoring the sacrifices made for the sake of her craft.

1 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2014)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

In Kathryn Bigelow's war thriller, Chastain embodies the role of Maya Harris, a determined CIA analyst integral to the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Unlike her usual immersive research process, Chastain was unable to meet the real-life intelligence analyst who inspired her character. Instead, she relied on the meticulous research conducted by the film's screenwriter, Mark Boal. The intense subject matter of the film took a toll on Chastain, particularly during scenes depicting torture. She struggled with the emotional weight of the role, finding certain scenes difficult to film.

Despite these challenges in Zero Dark Thirty, Chastain's performance garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning her a second Oscar nomination and her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. While the film received recognition for its technical achievements, including an Oscar for Best Sound Editing, Chastain ultimately did not secure the Best Actress Oscar, which went to Jennifer Lawrence.

