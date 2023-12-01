Jessica Chastain has an important mission with her work in film, television, and theater. A vocal advocate for the importance of female-led stories, Chastain has made it a priority to bring complicated, powerful female characters to life throughout her career. Although Chastain won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her transformative performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the 2021 biopic represents only a fraction of the great work that she has done in films.

Unfortunately, some of Chastain's best work has sadly fallen under the radar; many films that she appeared in failed to gain major awards nominations or significant financial success. However, this shouldn't dissuade Chastain's fans from checking them out. These undervalued films make for worthy, powerful filmmaking experiences, and some even rank among Chastain's all-time best.

8 'The Zookeeper's Wife' (2017)

Director: Niki Caro

The Zookeeper's Wife brings to life a fascinating World War II from a perspective not always seen in war films. Based on a true story, the film follows Antonina Żabiński (Chastain) as she tries to protect the animals of the Warsaw Zoo from the impending danger of the Nazi bombers. Żabiński uses her facilities and resources to help transport many Polish Jews to safety as she deals with Adolf Hitler's leading zoologist, Dr. Lutz Heck (Daniel Brühl).

While difficult to watch at times due to the dark subject material, The Zookeeper's Wife shines a light on an important story of representation and activism. Given how dark the film is, it's impressive that Chastain was still able to make the story inspirational. Chastain's role is underrated because while it's not the type of transformative part one might expect to see in a biopic, it still requires her to convey a historical figure's worldview.

7 'The Good Nurse' (2022)

Director: Tobias Lindholm

While the events might seem absurd, The Good Nurse is based on a terrifying true story of medical malpractice. Chastain stars as the nurse Amy Loughren, who comes to suspect that her new partner, Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), is hiding a dark secret. Amy becomes roped into an investigation that reveals that Charlie is responsible for the deaths of many patients who were previously healthy. Although The Good Nurse did solid numbers, it quickly faded away amidst the constant influx of Netflix content.

Chastain's work was largely overlooked, but Redmayne's performance earned him Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Although Redmayne is great at playing a creepy character, Charlie feels more intimidating because of the empathy that Chastain generates for Amy. Chastain's understated work keeps The Good Nurse afloat and allows the more over-the-top Redmayne to shine, showing her commitment to supporting the project rather than making a show for herself.

6 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Crimson Peak is one of the darkest and most underrated films within Guillermo del Toro's filmography. The 2015 gothic horror film follows the young author Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska) as she falls in love with the British baronet Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). After marrying, the two travel to his dilapidated estate, Allerdale Hall, where she grows closer to Thomas' dominant sister, Lucille (Chastain).

Del Toro weaves tragedy, mystery, romance, and fantasy into a unique period piece. Chastain does not often get the chance to play villains, and a film like Dark Phoenix doesn't give her the opportunity to play a truly intimidating character. Nonetheless, Crimson Peak proves Chastain can capture the persona of a twisted character with malicious intentions. Despite its prestigious cast and acclaimed director, Crimson Peak failed to make an impression, although it has become something of a cult classic in the years since its release.

5 'Take Shelter' (2011)

Director: Jeff Nichols

Take Shelter was one of three breakout roles for Chastain in 2011; in the same year, she also appeared in Terrence Malick's coming-of-age epic The Tree of Life and received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in The Help. However, Chastain's role in this intimate family drama is equally powerful. She stars alongside Michael Shannon as the wife of a man who becomes convinced they are facing the threat of an impending apocalyptic event. Although Nichols plays with a heavy amount of metaphorical and religious imagery, Chastain and Shannon ground the film in true emotional realism.

Although Shannon's performance is often cited among his best, Chastain is equally important to Take Shelter's success. The film deals with perceptions of masculinity, and Chastain provides an important feminist perspective that makes it feel more well-rounded. It was a great showcase for her chemistry with Shannon before they co-starred together in the acclaimed 2022 miniseries George & Tammy.

4 'Armageddon Time' (2022)

Director: James Gray

Armageddon Time might be the most controversial performance of Chastain's career, as she plays a lightly fictionalized version of Maryanne Trump. The coming-of-age drama was a personal story for writer/director James Gray, who used the film to tell a semi-autobiographical story about his childhood with the stand-in character Paul Graff (Banks Repeta). Chastain's performance as Maryanne Trump is fairly brief, but it's certainly memorable, as she perfectly captures the mannerisms of a well-documented historical figure.

Armageddon Time focuses on regret and childhood trauma, showing how pivotal experiences within someone's youth can affect them later in life. The speech that Chastain delivers as Maryanne helps to embody the themes of social hierarchy and class-based discrimination that Gray highlights. Like many movies every year, Armageddon Time got lost in the crowd of awards season hopefuls, a shame because it's a sweet and refreshing entry into the coming-of-age genre.

3 'Lawless' (2012)

Director: John Hillcoat

Chastain stars opposite Tom Hardy in Lawless, a 2012 drama dominated by male stars. Set in Virginia during the prohibition era of the 1930s, the film centers on the brothers Forrest (Tom Hardy), Howard (Jason Clarke), and Jack Bondurant (Shia LaBeouf) as they attempt to lead a bootlegging business. It's a dark, fairly depressing drama, but the romance between Forrest and the waitress Maggie (Chastain) offers a glimmer of hope. Maggie's importance within the story is heightened once Forrest becomes critically injured and must rely on her for assistance. Chastain brings an aura of sensitivity to Maggie when it becomes clear that Forrest needs her more than ever.

Lawless is an underrated role because it shows the strength that Chastain can bring as a supporting player essential for the film to crack the right tone. Lawless remains highly underrated in the careers of everybody involved. The cast brings their A-game to this dark and brooding story, and mainstream audiences ought to give the film a chance.

2 'A Most Violent Year' (2015)

Director: J. C. Chandor

A Most Violent Year isn't the only collaboration between Chastain and Oscar Isaac; the two also starred in the underrated HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage. It's evident that Chastain and Isaac excel at playing a married couple, and A Most Violent Year gave them the chance to do so within the parameters of a classical crime drama. The film centers on the trucking company operator Abel Morales (Isaac), who struggles to protect his business' integrity as his wife Anna (Chastain) asks him to fight back against hijackers. The film tracks the fall of both their business and marriage.

Chastain brings to life the perspective of a character whose decisions have unintended consequences; Anna isn't necessarily a "likable" character, but she's certainly compelling. Considering A Most Violent Year features two of Isaac and Chastain's best performances, it's surprising and disappointing not many people know about its existence; the film remains underseen and underappreciated compared to the actors' other efforts. Even so, a sequel to A Most Violent Year was proposed, indicating that Chastain may get the chance to play Anna again.

1 'Miss Sloane' (2016)

Director: John Madden

Chastain's performance as the titular activist in Miss Sloane embodies everything that makes her presence in the film industry unique. The film follows Elizabeth Sloane, a passionate political lobbyist who attempts to advocate for a major piece of gun control legislation during a critical congressional hearing. Chastain's passion for the issues comes across in her performance; Elizabeth goes to extreme lengths as she speaks about the issue's importance. This is most evident during a scene that depicts a live broadcast debate between Sloane and the fierce gun advocate Pat Connors (Michael Stuhlbarg) as they discuss the merits of the issue.

Few films have been able to discuss issues of gun violence with the depth that Miss Sloane does. The film does not offer a simple solution to violence and doesn't depict Sloane as a flawless hero who immediately solves the issue. Although it is not based on a true story, Chastain's powerful performance embodies the heroism of the real advocates who fight to keep people safe. Miss Sloane deserves to be held in higher regard for the specificity with which it depicts its subject material. It also features arguably Chastain's best performance to date, adding to its appeal.

