Physically stalking someone is rarely a good idea, but in some movies this type of creepy situation serves as fuel for a compelling story. That’s the case with Memory, a new drama starring Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse) and Peter Sarsgaard (The Batman). The story centers around two former high school friends who strike up an intense conversation after a reunion party. The movie is set to debut at this year’s Toronto Film Festival in order to find potential distributors.

Even though we have only one image to go from at this point – Chastain and Skasgaard sitting in the cold and looking gloomy – it’s safe to say that Memory will delve into serious subjects and probably cover the long-term effects of the relationships we have as kids and adolescents. This certainly seems to be true to Chastain’s character Silvia, who works with adults struggling with mental health and frequently takes part in AA meetings.

On the other hand, we’ll have to wait for a trailer to know more about Sarsgaard’s character Saul, because so far all we have is that he is a creepy dude who follows a woman to her home. We all know Sarsgaard has played his share of creepy dudes, but for now we’re holding off on judging – maybe he ends up having a good reason for stalking Silvia? Unlikely, but we can wait for further information to be certain.

Memory Is About People Who "Fall Through the Cracks of Society"

Memory is directed by Michel Franco, a Mexican filmmaker whose previous movies New Order and Sundown have made waves in film festivals. In an official statement, Franco broke down what he expects to achieve with his new movie, and the ideas seem pretty complex:

“I wanted to make a film about people who for whatever reason fall through the cracks of society. Their inability — or unwillingness — to conform to expectations is often rooted in events that only exist in their memories. But sometimes their very marginalization offers an escape from the shadows of the past, a chance to build a life in the present.”

Memory is yet to get a release date in theaters. The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival takes place from September 7 to 17 in Canada. Check out the official synopsis for Memory here: