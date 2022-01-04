Jessica Chastain's next project will be not as an actress, but as an executive producer, for the upcoming series The School for Good Mothers. According to Deadline, Chastain will produce the series, based on the upcoming novel by Jessamine Chan, through her Freckle Films production company.

The series is being described as a dystopian drama, telling the story of Frida Liu, who leaves her daughter alone for a few hours, forcing government officials to determine whether she is a candidate for a Big Brother-like institution that measures the success or failure of a mother's devotion. Chan will be an executive producer for the series alongside Chastain, helping adapt her novel published this week in the US.

Jude Weng will direct and executive produce the series, coming off of last year's Finding Ohana for Netflix. Weng has also directed episodes of Fresh Off The Boat (which ran from 2015-2020 on ABC), Black-ish, The Good Place (which ran from 2016-2020 on NBC), and Young Sheldon. Weng is also attached to two upcoming HBO projects, one with Amy Aniobi and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, and with Ken Cheng and Viola Davis' JuVee Productions.

The School For Good Mothers is one of many recent productions from Chastain's Freckle Films. The company also produced the upcoming Simon Kinberg film The 355, starring Chastain alongside Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o, as well as the upcoming Paramount Network limited series George & Tammy starring Chastain and Michael Shannon, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Endeavor Content will also be working on the series, having worked in the past on on Apple TV+'s See (starring Jason Momoa and Sylvia Hoeks), Truth Be Told (starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan), and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy).

No official release date has been given for The School For God Mothers. In the meantime, Freckle Films' next movie, The 355, premieres in theaters this weekend.

