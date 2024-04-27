The Big Picture The Netflix hit Baby Reindeer features great performances by Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.

Jessica Gunning expertly balances humor, drama, and suspense in Baby Reindeer.

Jessica Gunning's role in The Outlaws leans into her comedic talents.

Baby Reindeer is taking the Netflix world by storm as a new surprise hit for the streaming giant. The darkly comedic story of a stand-up comedian and his stalker was inspired by an experience from creator and star Richard Gadd, and it's made for a gripping series that Collider's own Therese Lacson calls a "masterpiece" in her glowing review of the show. In addition to a great breakout performance for Richard Gadd, fans of the show have also given plenty of endorsements for the incredible portrayal of the show's stalker by Jessica Gunning.

Jessica Gunning is no stranger to the world of British television, having previously appeared in Doctor Who, Law & Order: UK, Back, and more. Her performance in Baby Reindeer is destined to garner wide international acclaim, and for good reason. Much like the show she stars in, Gunning expertly balances humor, drama, and suspense through a complex and well-written character like Martha. However, before Gunning's astounding performance in Baby Reindeer, she completely stole the show in a criminally underrated BBC and Prime Video crime comedy, The Outlaws.

What is 'The Outlaws' About?

First airing in 2021, The Outlaws is a darkly comedic crime series that first premiered on the BBC and soon made its international streaming home on Prime Video. The critically acclaimed series comes courtesy of co-creators Elgin James, who previously penned the story of Mayans M.C., and Stephen Merchant, who worked on the British and American versions of The Office. Merchant also stars in the show as a member of The Outlaws' stellar ensemble cast.

The Outlaws primarily follows seven distinct individuals, playing into the show's many Western allusions to films like The Magnificent Seven despite firmly taking place in modern-day England. Each of these protagonists has been convicted on some minor misdemeanor charges, yet they are still severe enough to warrant a lengthy community service sentence. The group in question includes a young kleptomaniac named Rani Rekowski (Rhianne Barreto), a charming and ambitious young man named Christian Taylor (Gamba Cole), a right-wing businessman named John Halloran (Darren Boyd), an outspoken civil rights advocate named Myrna Okeke (Clare Perkins), a drug-addicted social media influencer named Gabriella Penrose-Howe (Eleanor Tomlinson), a neurotic lawyer named Gregory Dillard (Stephen Merchant), and an allegedly retired con artist named Frank Sheldon (Christopher Walken).

They're a crew of polar opposites who form a unique bond with each other as they are tasked with renovating a local recreation center. Their mundane community service takes a turn for the strange when some of the group's members stumble upon a hidden satchel that holds an exorbitant amount of cash inside. The members of the group argue and bicker about what to do with the cash, but little do any of them know that the money belongs to a ruthless, cut-throat crime kingpin known only as The Dean (Claes Bang).

Jessica Gunning Plays a Strict and Lovable Authority Figure in 'The Outlaws'

While the titular "Outlaws" consists of seven main characters, there is an eighth member of the show's cast that brings a whole new and, not to mention, hysterical dynamic to the show. This, of course, is Jessica Gunning's character, Diane Pemberley, who is the community service overseer tasked with keeping the community service members in line. Diane takes her job incredibly seriously, and while her intent is to strike fear into the hearts of her inmates, her long-winded speeches consist of some of the funniest lines in the show.

Diane's attitude in The Outlaws is all business, as she aims to treat this simple act of community service as a boot camp. She's not taking this approach because she enjoys tormenting convicted criminals, but because Diane has much higher aspirations for a career in law enforcement. As we learn from an eventual flashback sequence, Diane was once in the shoes of the Outlaws, being a young delinquent who was also forced to perform community service. Not only did the experience inspire Diane to turn away from a life of crime, but it also convinced her try out for the police force. Unfortunately, her superiors tend not to take her seriously.

Diane tends to try very hard not to let herself form friendships with the people she views as criminals, but she also starts to form a bond with the various main characters of the show. One example can be seen in Season 2, with the ongoing romantic tension between Rani and Christian. Rani is struggling with her confidence to express her feelings to Christian, and even confides in Diane that she's fairly inexperienced. Diane may be a tad overconfident, but she gives some well-meaning words of encouragement, while over-sharing a bit by mentioning her "super gonorrhea".

Jessica Gunning Will Return for 'The Outlaws' Season 3

Image via Prime Video

In an instance of some perfect timing, Jessica Gunning's spike in popularity is set to continue in Season 3 of The Outlaws. That's great, if not slightly surprising news, for the criminally underrated series. Without spoiling anything, The Outlaws Season 2 seemed to wrap up every character's story fairly definitively, ending on a fitting yet somewhat bittersweet note.

Not many plot details have been revealed about the return of Elgin James and Stephen Merchant's acclaimed show. However, thanks to some set photos released ahead of the new season, we know for a fact that Jessica Gunning will once again be portraying her fan-favorite character of Diane Pemberley. Perhaps the Outlaws will finally add an eighth member of the team should they convince Diane that their intentions are pure.

The Outlaws Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on Friday, May 31st. If you can't wait until then, you can watch the entirety of Baby Reindeer on Netflix now.

