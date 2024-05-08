The Big Picture Alisha Weir and Jessica Henwick join Ewan McGregor in the animated feature The Land of Sometimes.

The star of the 2024 vampire horror thriller Abigail has officially landed her next project alongside several other big names. A new report from Variety revealed that Alisha Weir and Jessica Henwick (The Royal Hotel, Glass Onion) have joined Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor in the upcoming animated feature film The Land of Sometimes. Helena Bonham Carter, known for her work alongside Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway in Les Misérables, will also star. The film will also feature one of the final performances by the late Terry Jones, who both wrote and starred in the 1975 classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The first look at The Land of Sometimes will reportedly be shown next week at the Cannes Film Festival for buyers, with director Leon Joosen set to be in attendance. Joosen has directed 12 episodes of the animated TV series, Moley, and worked in the animation department for famous projects such as Michael Jordan's Space Jam, and The Little Mermaid. The logline for the film reads as follows:

"Be careful what you wish for! Twins Alfie and Elise get more than they bargained for when the Wish Collector takes them to an island full of wonder with ever-changing seasons. They face a mechanical foe, fantastical creatures, and a truth that shines brighter than any wish: the power of family."

The film is adapted from an original audiobook by author Francesca Longrigg, and Tony Nottage, who previously worked with Joosen on Moley and Saving Santa, wrote the screenplay and will produce. Other executive producers include Bonnie Arnold, Alan Yentob, James Reatchlous, Spencer Pollard, and Simon Bobin.

What Has ‘The Land of Sometimes’ Cast Been in Lately?

McGregor will always be best known for portraying Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, but the actor has been busy with other projects lately such as A Gentleman in Moscow, Mother Couch, Bleeding Love, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. As for the Abigail star, Weir will turn 15 this year and has already been in Wicked Little Letters, Fia's Fairies, and Matilda the Musical. Henwick appeared in a star-studded Glass Onion cast alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn. Bonham Carter was busy in 2023 opposite Anthony Hopkins in One Life and in the mini-series Nolly.

The Land of Sometimes will premiere a first look at the Cannes Film Festival, but no official release date has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Weir in Abigail, now playing in theaters.

