The Big Picture Jessica Henwick joins cast of Huntington, a raucous revenge thriller directed by John Patton Ford.

Huntington will star Glen Powell as Becket Redfellow, a member of the elite seeking what he believes he deserves.

Plot details of Huntington remain a mystery, drawing inspiration from Kind Hearts and Coronets.

Following announcements of Ed Harris and Margaret Qualley joining the cast of Glen Powell’s Huntington, it seems the upcoming film’s cast has further found its footing through the addition of Glass Onion’s Jessica Henwick. Huntington, which is being backed by productions companies Studiocanal and A24, is also confirmed to star Topher Grace, Raff Law, and Zach Woods, with John Patton Ford set to direct. After writing and directing his feature debut Emily the Criminal, Huntington will mark Ford’s second stab at directing a full-length film.

Henwick most recently starred in Australian psychological thriller The Royal Hotel directed by Kitty Green, and is additionally slated to appear alongside Hunter Schafer in the upcoming horror film Cuckoo, which will premiere in the United States on August 2. She is likely most well-known for her recurring role of Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones Seasons 5-7, her appearance as Jessika “Testor” Para in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and most recently for her portrayal of Peg, Birdie’s put-upon personal assistant, in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Her previous roles seem to balance comedy with drama, sci-fi blockbusters with more understated indie names, making her an intriguing addition to what is said by Huntington’s team to be a “raucous revenge thriller.”

What Will ‘Huntington’ Be About?

Image via Netflix

Huntington will center Hollywood’s current favorite heartthrob Glen Powell as Becket Redfellow, the heir to a monumental multibillion-dollar fortune. Far from the pleasant charisma of Powell’s previous roles, this film will feature the Anyone But You actor as a stubborn member of the elite who will do anything to get what he deserves — or at least, what he believes he deserves.

While called a “revenge thriller,” the precise details of the “revenge” being pursued in Huntington are not yet known. Neither is much else about the film’s plot besides this description of Powell’s character. But director Ford’s script is said to take heavy inspiration from the 1949 black comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets, which features a bitter would-be royal looking to forcefully snatch his family title by murdering the eight people ahead of him in line of succession.

A release date for the film has yet to be set in stone. But with cameras already confirmed to be rolling on the Huntington set, Glen Powell and Jessica Henwick fans alike hopefully won’t have to wait too long to see what awaits the characters of this upcoming revenge thriller — and what exactly is the “revenge” that they are plotting.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Huntington and any other thriller casting announcements.